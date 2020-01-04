Aaron Olvera shares new medical report of Fernando del Solar

Share it:

To avoid rumors about the health of Fernando del Solar, his manager Aaron Olvera called the program Come the Joy of TV Azteca to report on what happened recently with the health of the television host, who was hospitalized before the last Christmas holidays by A small picture of pneumonia. The Argentine is currently in intensive therapy but out of danger, recovering from his condition.

Aaron Olver read the medical report: "Fernando del Solar was admitted to the hospital for an infection in the lower respiratory tract, pneumonia, community acquired and acute dehydration, for which reason he merited admission to the intensive care unit to stabilize the difficulty data respiratory and oxygen requirement ".

This type of infection causes patients to weaken and require a prolonged hospital stay for proper recovery.

"At the moment it is with frank improvement, finishing the course of antibiotics and with pulmonary physiotherapy, the hydric and pulmonary state is recovered and the evolution is satisfactory", commented the manager of the former driver of Venga la Alegría.









About Hodgkin lymphoma (a type of cancer that develops in white blood cells) that was diagnosed by Ingrid Coronado's ex, the medical report highlights:

Regarding Hodgkin's lymphoma disease, he is stable and receiving the corresponding follow-up as usual.

In his Instagram feed Fernando del Solar shared the following message prior to the arrival of 2020. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart, come 2020, I'm waiting for you with everything! Thank you, thank you, infinite thanks to all for their spectacular messages and wishes. "