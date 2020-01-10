Aaron Diaz will reappear in Mexican soap operas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actor Aarón Díaz, who has acted in soap operas like Teresa, would be back very soon in Mexican soap operas with his work in important production of the Dream Factory project.

According to reports in different news portals, Aarón Díaz will act with Lucero in the new version of The privilege of love, a production that Carla Estrada would already be preparing.

The journalist Álex Kaffie is the one who informs in his column of El Heraldo that Díaz joins the aforementioned project by Mrs. Estrada, director of other soap operas such as Alborada, Sortilegio and Silvia Pinal, the series.

Aaron has practically not been working at Televisa for ten years. His last work was in Teresa, in 2010, next to Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli, among other actors.









Díaz has stood out for his work in other Mexican productions such as Class 406, Lola, Once Upon a Time and Ruby, among others.









Recently he has been seen through Telemundo in the comedy series Betty in NY, the new American version of Yo soy Betty, la Fea.

Aaron has dabbled in singing and in cinema, in the latter facet in films such as Todo un hombre y No Manches Frida 2.

Aaron is originally from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, and according to information in his biography, he lived for several years in San Francisco, California, United States.

Díaz moved to Mexico City to study acting at the CEA Center for Artistic Education in Televisa, since he always liked the entertainment world and also always wanted to be an actor and dedicate himself to it.