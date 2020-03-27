Aardman debuts on Netflix a series of 20 mind-blowing short films full of fun

Share it:

With his extraordinary latest adventure in a still-recent feature film format, Shaun the Sheep reappears on Netflix with a new batch of short films left over from the usual tangles and constant rebellions on the farms. Of course, its duration does not allow development with the narrative complexity of something longer, but who cares if the genius is still there.

Small rebellion on the farm

These new sheep adventures have not lost the usual freshness of the house, and in addition to offering a frenetic time full of class, it expands the category of secondary characters in the universe of Shaun. Everything that already worked in the series is powered without needing a single word.

As always with Aardman productions, the new adventures of Shaun the Sheep, aimed at the youngest members of the family, will end up conquering the older ones sooner. Your ability to put your finger on the sore from the slapstickApplied to farm life in a less and less rural world, it has not lost its freshness.

Throughout its brief but infallible episodes, the series will not cut itself off when it comes to showing the less human side of our day-to-day life, offering a ruthless portrait of some of our society's greatest fears, such as losing Wi-Fi. As always, doing advocacy of environmental activism From behind the laugh, Nick Park's creation doesn't stitch without thread. And, for the first time, Aardman has received the certification for reducing its carbon "footprint" and including in its content a series of actions that support a more sustainable future: at Mossy Bottom farm we now have solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

The good if short, double episode

After two such powerful feature films, the British sheep serial format needed a little more gasoline. This is how its scriptwriters understood it, who fully stepped on the accelerator of the chaotic disorder of the farm in a season that, although it is not (because it cannot, nor should) be at the level of the movies, it does feel much more frenetic than before .

You can see that and its creators confirm it: "We started recording the series as soon as the last movie was finished, and so we inherited much of his visual style, more cinematic"Series director Tom Parkinson commented for Animation Magazine." We also decided to write more dramatic stories. Adventures at Mossy Bottom aims to bridge the gap between simply telling stories from the previous series and this cinematic material to greater scale … with these new episodes we almost have 20 mini movies! Along with the new characters, I think we've given the series a new dimension. "

And it is that this new season presents up to four new characters. Stash, a hyperactive squirrel, Rita, the messenger, and two new rivals for the farmer, the competition formed by Ben and his Afghan Hound, Lexi. Despite a couple of not-so-pronounced ups and downs, the new short season of Shaun and his friends immediately becomes a must for fans of a company that continues to bet strongly on dreams in stop-motion.