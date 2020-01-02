AAA looking for ideas to save the planet, Prince William launched Earthshot, the green award of the decade

Share it:

The commitment of the British royals to the planet does not stop and 2020 for the Prince William and Kate Middleton it starts with a pretty good challenge: to change the world, save it from climate change and give it a new chance of rebirth. Not bad for a new year, is it? The Prince William has launched a prize that is called Earthshot Prize which as ambition has to find 50 new ideas valid to save Planet Earth by 2030. The prize is worth more than one million pounds, supported by a mix of sources including the Royal Foundation of Dukes of Cambridge. So yes, Prince William is willing to put in his own to stop the global disaster that is leading to the destruction of the planet, but in return he wants bright ideas to turn around.

The project of the Eartshot Prize he has been incubating for a year and will be set in motion at the end of 2020: he wants to launch a challenge to fill the decade that has just begun with virtuous actions to save the planet, because a single Greta Thumberg is not enough to move consciences and do something. Sir is the testimonial for Prince William's award David Attenborough, which is a bit the English Piero Angela and has many green-themed projects at stake with the royals.

Prince William took the green gene from the Prince Charles, which has been engaged in the fight for the environment for decades. And also the Prince Harry since he was Duke of Sussex he has done his utmost to send messages to support the cause. The signal from the Duke of Cambridge is very strong: he wants to change the world and is willing to put not only his and his wife's face but also the money of the family foundation in order to make a change.

Earth is at a point of no return and we have two choices: to continue to damage it irreparably or to remember the unique power we have as human beings to innovate and find solutions to save it

To understand how important this award is, just think of the 1969 moon landing: an epochal event, which led man to challenge himself and the limits of the universe to make a dream come true. Just the Moonshot it is the guide of this Award established by Prince William who for 10 years, until 2030, will strive to give concrete solutions through the realization of projects really useful to the planet. What if you were the next Earth-changer to take the prize home? Stay tuned because the instructions to participate in the contest of Prince William will be released soon!