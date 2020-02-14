A24 new trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"From the visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold turn on a classic story about the gentlemen of the round table". So define A24 his new movie, 'The Green Knight'. This is the new proposal of the most important indie producer of the moment, responsible for jewelry such as 'Midsommar', 'Hereditary' or even of Joaquin Phoenix's new project after 'Joker'.

This is the new foray into Lowery cinema after 'The Old Man & the Gun' and his last before rolling 'Peter Pan & Wendy', a film whose progress has allowed us to see little, but enough to know that we want more, especially thanks to that careful aesthetic, mixed with a great level of terror, violence and darkness that could place the film among the must-see of every lover of the genre.

A24

'The Green Knight' tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's most reckless and stubborn nephew, who will embark on a bold adventure to face the Green Knight, a gigantic and strange being that feeds on men. Gawain will compete against ghosts, giants, thieves and conspirators in what will become a profound journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and his kingdom.

It is an adaptation and / or cinematographic reinterpretation of what we know in Spain as 'Sir Gawain and the Green Knight', a metric romance of the late fourteenth century consisting of four poems. Together with Patel, they complete the distribution of this interesting film faces as well known as Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson. 'The Green Knight' will hit theaters in the United States next May 29.