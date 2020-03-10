A Yuei student has his moment of glory in My Hero Academia 263

Share it:

It is never easy for a young student to be thrown into action out of the blue. Despite having already had experience with several narrative arcs of My Hero Academiahowever, there are some 1-A students who are still unable to deal with light-hearted battles, and chapter 263 shows one of these young men.

Among the aspiring heroes who have been included in the assault group are Tokoyami Fumikage and Kaminari Denki, two 1-A students. The two guys we have seen several times in action in My Hero Academia, however, have two opposite approaches to the situation. While in fact Tokoyami appears rather calm and confident in his own abilities, Kaminari has a nervous breakdown and must be constantly spurred on by Professor Midnight.

The electric boy would have liked to stay behind with his classmates but in spite of himself he has a quirk that will be useful in the upcoming battle. When the group reaches their destination and Cementoss starts the attack, Kaminari is still scared despite the roar of battle. When he looks over his shoulder and feels Jiro's encouragement, however, he completely changes his character and manages to take the reins of the situation canceling the electrical power of one of the generals of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Chapter 263 of My Hero Academia has therefore highlighted Denki Kaminari's abilities again and has pushed away a theory that has been bearing on his shoulders for some time.