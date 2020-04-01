A YouTube channel to give only good news these days

Share it:

Although staying informed of the situation the world is going through is a priority these days, it is also mentally necessary not to just listen to tragic news. Furthermore, the worst situations tend to bring out the best side of humanity, as each day reflects the different gestures of solidarity that arise as a result of the tragedy of this health crisis. And you are good news They must also be broadcast, since they bring that hope and that feeling of warmth that social isolation has eliminated from our lives. The actor from 'The Office', John Krasinski, has wanted to be the voice that relates positive headlines and therefore a channel has been opened in Youtube that only gives good npositive news. From home the actor has set up this television news program that seeks to inject a few smiles into his viewers.

This little adventure began last week when Krasinski, who has 2.3 million followers on Twitter, asked his fans to send him stories that would have made them feel good or smile during these difficult times of global crisis due to the coronavirus. And the fandom fulfilled.

It was last Sunday when the first chapter of 'Some Good News' where the first positive news was the tribute that Spain pays every day at 8 pm to health personnel followed by other nice initiatives like a man singing from the window to his isolated wife or a man in Maine who bought 100 lobstersHe cooked them and sent them to all his neighbors. In this debut he also interviewed Steve carell, with whom he recalled great moments lived in 'The Office' given that the series celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Here we leave you the complete "informative". Smile: