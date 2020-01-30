A year of Kingdom Hearts 3: the team thanks and invites to support the series In the future

Share it:

Exactly one year ago, on January 29, 2019, Kingdom Hearts 3 made its debut on the European gaming market, enriching the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One catalog.

The numbered third chapter of the series allowed players to explore new Disney universes inhabited by the characters of Frozen is Big Hero Six, but also to return to meet some old acquaintances. Sora, Pippo and Donald, flanked by Kairi, Riku, Mickey and many others have again had to face the threat posed by the machinations of Xehanort.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the awaited new chapter in the saga of the Realm of Hearts, the official Twitter account of Kingdom Hearts has published a message addressed to fans, accompanied by an artwork dedicated to Sora and Kairi. "It's hard to believe, but Kingdom Hearts 3 made its world debut exactly one year ago! – we read in the twitter – It has been an incredible journey, and we are so grateful for all the love and support. We hope you will continue to support Kingdom Hearts in 2020 and beyond".

Recall that Square Enix recently released a Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC: our Gabriele Laurino told us about it in his review of Re: Mind. As for the near future, the definitive title of Project Xehanort will be unveiled shortly, the new game of the saga arriving on mobile platforms.