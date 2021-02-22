A Yamato cosplay conquers ONE PIECE fans: let’s see the photos

In each saga, Eiichiro Oda includes many characters in his ONE PIECE. There are now more than 1000 individuals presented throughout the story, including fundamental, secondary and tertiary characters. Sometimes, even the recently inserted figures are adored by fans, and this is the case of Yamato.

Initially presented in a bombastic way with a blow inflicted on Ulti of Tobi Roppo, Yamato is the daughter of Kaido and one of the newest characters in ONE PIECE. In a short time it has carved out an important space in the chapters written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda thanks to its character, its power and to the importance it has in the Onigashima chessboard.

After taking off her mask, she revealed that she was a woman with white hair that faded to blue, two red horns protruding from her temples, a light sleeveless kimono and a purple belt holding the dress. Cosplayer Yamatosama has decided, as her name also says, to devote herself to representing the character in real life. For this on Twitter he uploaded two photos with a Yamato cosplay from ONE PIECE which you can see in the tweet below.

Shooting half-length, she shows the details of the work carried out between the hairstyle and dress. Who knows if in the end she will be the eleventh member of Mugiwara.