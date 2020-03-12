A World of Warcraft virus was studied by epidemiologists

Share it:

Although it may seem like a joke, it is not at all. At least the fact that a virus mistakenly sneaked into World of warcraft. And not in any way, but it was Blizzard herself who inadvertently introduced him to the game. Known as Corrupted Blood, this virus spread rapidly among players, killing many of its characters in no time.

Now, 14 years after those events, and as reported by some users on social networks (us via Junkee), specialist epidemiologists took advantage of the situation to study how people would react to such a situation. Curious, considering the situation we are experiencing right now.

Going back to the initial story, the virus arrived with patch 1.7.0 of the game in 2005. And it makes sense to understand the reasons why it was the subject of study when knowing its nature. That patch introduced a new raid (a cooperative quest for all non-World of Warcraft players). His name was Zul’Gurub and at the end of the mission a powerful enemy awaited us who was the “carrier” of the virus: Hakkar.

Hakkar was prepared to cast a highly contagious debuff spell against anyone who faced him. This spell was capable of depleting the health of the attacked (every second it took between 200 and 300 life points). What was going on? That it was dangerous even for high-level players. Initially, this enemy had been programmed by Blizzard only to be found by those strong enough to break through the dungeon.

Anyway, the biggest problem was another. Basically Blizzard had forgotten to close the circle of non-human animal characters. In other words, the spell would infect not only all human characters that had it, but their pets as well. And what's worse: those pets would not die but would simply spread the virus. And in the end, they would end up infecting players who had not faced Hakkar. .

What conclusion did the specialists draw after the investigation? For example, the way uninfected players traveled to infection sites to see what happened. Logically, they contracted the disease. Exactly the same thing that is happening right now with the coronavirus.

