A wonderful Son Goku statue is coming for all Dragon Ball Z fans

Let's take a look at this beautiful collectible statue of Son Goku in Super Saiyan version which perfectly pays homage to the famous hero of Dragon Ball Z in its most iconic fighting form.

The collectible statue, which you will find at the bottom of the news, is one of the most beautiful that we have shown you recently concerning the world of Dragon Ball, created by the mind of Akira Toriyama and shows Goku in a top-level Super Saiyan version as he launches the iconic Kamehameha on the Golden cloud which Master Roshi gave to our hero when he was a boy. The statue is 44 cm high, 45 cm wide, 55 cm long and 1/5 scale. The cost is around 281 euros, shipping costs excluded (it is expensive, but it is worth the price) and will be released in the second quarter of 2020 (summer period, therefore). The pre order is already available and, if you were willing to take it, know that it is a limited edition because there will only be 150 specimens in all. You should therefore hurry.

Dragon Ball Z, always loved even years after its conclusion, is seeing its lore enrich thanks to the videogame Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The video game has provided us with many goodies such as, the explanation on why the Saiyans do not regrown their tail once cut and unpublished details on the final clash between Goku and Kid Bu.