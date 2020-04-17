a wonderful exercise of style weighed down by its excesses

Share it:

On rare occasions – luckily for our health, this does not happen very often – we find feature films that contain all the ingredients, both formal, technical and narrative, in order to be considered as Big works, but with whom, despite everything, it is impossible to connect.

This type of situation, which only reaffirms the subjective nature of the cinematographic experience —and, therefore, of the criticism—, fits perfectly with my personal reaction towards 'A great woman (Beanpole)'; a film that, although it may sound contradictory, has managed to fascinate me and transmit an icy cold feeling at the same time.

And it is that, the second feature film by the Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov dazzles in his facet of exercise in style, transporting us viscerally and with thunderous visual beauty to the Leningrad of 1945, which continues to suffer the ravages of World War II. A great achievement that is buried in front of an imposing excess of intensity and a taste for itself that bring her closer to the land of weariness.

Maddening art

Once the stretched 130 minutes that make up the footage of 'A great woman' is not difficult to understand the origin of the praise poured on her as she passed through festivals and international award ceremonies. Praises directed, in part, to the remarkable work of Balagov, awarded at the Cannes Festival, and that balances a round staging and directing of actors.

This combination extracts authentic gold from the performances of the main duo, consisting of the delivered Viktoria Miroshnichenko and Vasilisa Perelygina, who, cornered by a camera that is not afraid to remain motionless motivated by the slow cadence of the montage, are the last catalyst for a rawness that offers moments capable of turning the stomach of even the most seasoned spectator.

Crowning the fantastic artistic section of the film, the director of photography Ksenia Sereda it flees from the mohine color palettes that are usually associated with postwar dramas, saturating the greens, reds and yellows, and giving the image a texture difficult to see in digital productions, which turns the vast majority of plans into almost pictorial works of art.

But, unfortunately, this emotional and visual bubble ends up bursting after the deterioration caused by the dramatic traps of a script that strives to unnecessarily reinforce the already intense drama with repetitive and bombastic situations, transforming into an exasperating experience what, having had extra contention, would be cataloging at this time as a masterpiece.