a wonder unfairly forgotten and very current

Today, we have to Bruce Willis Abandoned in a corner of Hollywood with direct video movies and some occasional bombshell like ‘Glass’, it's hard to believe he was once on the crest of the wave.

He had so much power that he could raise a project as personal and born of vanity as 'The great hawk', today practically forgotten except for a legion of fans among which he included me. A film that, if we look closely, was almost twenty years ahead of its time.

So take the skateboard and the climbing hook, prepare a good pop song from the 40s and join in this defense of which is undoubtedly one of the best and most forgotten Bruce Willis movies.

The white glove thief, gold heart and Bruno's voice

Eddie "Hudson" Hawk (Bruce Willis, in the process of accepting his baldness) is a criminal who just got out of jail. He just wants to take a cappuccino with peace of mind, but his talent and fame are so great that, instead of a cup, he gets an extortion to steal again. Luckily for him, his partner Tommy (Danny Aiello) is at your side to help you in the blows … and in the duets.

However, his last robbery has something special. Not only because that marriage of sick puppies that are the Mayflower is behind (Richard E. Grant and Sandra Bernhard), or because he is pursued by a handful of mercenaries with the name of chocolate among which he is David Caruso (in one of his best roles: he doesn't say a word here); the blow has to do with a machine that the legendary Leonardo da Vinci He devised to turn lead into gold.

Villains at the height of the absurd

It is obvious that Hudson Hawk will comply with what they ask, he will get rid of as many as they get ahead and even tie a nun with the complexion of Andie McDowell but … will he finally get that cappuccino?

Action plus time equal to comedy

We are more than used to today's American comedies, when they are not about endless improvised dialogues, they tend to stylization and spectacle. Do not misunderstand me, comedies of this type have always been, but when before they were the exception in a marasmus of tight budgets and roles for television comedians, they are now a norm. Y Dave Schilling in Birth.Movies.Death hits the spot on what has happened to the genre.

Action movie or action comedy?

Because, from ‘How to end your boss’ to ‘Game Night’, you can play a good cup of cappuccino to the non-French-full-box office comedy of the season it will have, at least, a car chase (‘Company party’) or at least on foot (‘You take it’). And it is always not recommended for children under 13, due to language and violence.

But in the 90s, as I have advanced before, that gender mix didn't get that much. If a movie was action, it had to stick to the action except for the occasional chascarrillos, which had nothing to do with the gags from Marvel; if it was a comedy, unless it was for the whole family or fantastic, you knew that the greatest emotion would be, what do I know, the race to the airport to recover the lost love.

It may also be that the comedy today, being so infiltrated so markedly in other large budget shows, has lost its own space and has had to mix with the thriller or the action not to disappear from the billboard. Or that, or return to endless dialogues in search of a joke that does not come.

You mix, oddly enough

‘The great hawk’ then looked like a strange movie in terms of tone and still looks like. It has the usual flavor and talent in actioners from Joel silver (from ‘Lethal Weapon’ to ‘Predator’, from ‘Crystal Jungle’ to ‘Demolition man’), with scratches here and there on silly comedy.

For example, Andie MacDowell She is poisoned with Willis and, in what seems like an impromptu scene, imitates a dolphin. The Pope of Rome makes a small appearance by adjusting his television with the papal splint. The Mayflower marriage is so exaggerated that it seems taken from a comic.

There is also room for a humor of Warner's shorts, like the scene of the stretcher and the ambulance or the last fight with James Coburn … punctuated even with cartoon sounds!

With music elsewhere

First of all, what triumphs is that musical part that I wish would have included more duets of Bruce Willis and Danny Aiello. In 1991, Willis still thought he would have a career as a singer (he already had two albums with Motown), hence he was promoting this project where his performance is also musical.

The two themes chosen to spice up the film are ‘Swingin on a star’, the ideal song for a robbery and ‘Side by side’ for an assault. I wish there were more because protagonist and comparsa have an enviable chemistry: Aiello adds that charisma and containment that complements an unleashed, almost hysterical Willis perhaps for having returned to comedy, which is the genre in which it became known. A song to three with Macdowell would have been a dream.

28 years later, ‘The great hawk’ not only maintains the type but is currently, with a style that does not clash in the current panorama of medium-budget comedy and one of Willis' most genuinely funny interpretations.