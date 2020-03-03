A woman accuses Timothy Hutton of raping her at 14

Share it:

Los Angeles (USA), March 2 (EFE) .- A Canadian woman accused the American actor Timothy Hutton, winner of the Oscar for "Ordinary People" (1980), of raping her when she was a 14-year-old girl .

The Buzzfeed portal published an extensive report in which former model Sera Johnston detailed her accusation against the interpreter for a violation that allegedly took place in 1983 in Vancouver (Canada).

Hutton, through a statement released by his lawyer, rejected "completely and unequivocally" the testimony of Johnston and said that he will not spend "another minute dignifying these accusations since they are obviously false" and "are designed" only to extort and make money.

According to the statements collected by Buzzfeed about the alleged rape, Johnston was with two other teenage friends when he met three men in their twenties, including Hutton.

They chatted for a while in a restaurant, and then the men told them if they wanted to party with them to the hotel where the actor was staying.

Once there, always according to Johnston's story, the men offered them drinks and the actor sat next to her.

I was getting very close, you know, like getting close and stroking my legs and that. And I was like: 'I think this is going to go wrong.' "









Johnston said the actor told him that "everything would be fine" while kissing him on the neck.

Later, the actor took her to her room, where a friend was also, undressed her and penetrated her.

It hurt a lot. It was very painful. God. Yes, it was extremely painful. Horrible, horrible, absolutely horrible, "Johnston said.

The woman also assured that the actor's friend introduced his penis into his mouth.

Buzzfeed talked to several people whom Johnston, over the years, told them his version of what happened with Hutton that night.

In 2017, the legal representatives of Johnston and Hutton held meetings to solve this accusation by economic means, but finally the woman refused to reach an agreement.

Last year, Johnston spoke with the Vancouver Police and, according to his lawyer, there is a detective who is investigating this case.

A police spokesman said they cannot reveal the names of alleged aggressors or victims of such cases.

In addition to "Ordinary People," Hutton's career includes other films such as "Taps" (1981), "Q&A" (1990), "The Dark Half" (1993), "French Kiss" (1995), "Beautiful Girls "(1996) or" The Kovak Box "(2006).