A win of the Atalanta leaves Valencia at the expense of a miracle in Mestalla

The Italian team wins 4-1 in San Siro and complicates the elimination of the Valencian team. The Celades depend on a comeback in Mestalla to overcome the tie.

The Valencia I visited San Siro with the aim of achieving a good result that would allow them, at least, to open the qualifying round of Champions League round of 16 League. What seemed like a simple task at the beginning, went uphill for the Celades boys due to the multiple casualties.

Jumped on Valencia to the green of San Siro uncomfortable and disoriented, the races of the chés more than a tactical sense, seemed to look at all costs to be able to engage in a game in which they had left completely disconnected. The other side of the coin was the game of rival; well equipped in defense, fast game and long ball passes. They knew how to take advantage of the low hours of the visitors, so much that within a few minutes of the game the Atalanta was ahead of the scoreboard: Pasalic managed to stand alone before Jaume, but the goalkeeper drew a miraculous hand and deflected the ball.

The Italians were frequently circling the area of ​​the Spanish ensemble, and were not willing to forgive. In the 16 minute the locals inaugurated the scoreboard. A defensive error allowed Papu Gómez to put it to the second post, and Hateboer finish off on a whim and put the 1-0 In the bright.

During the first half, Gayá and Soler exchanged the bands up to two occasions, although it had a slight effect and they spotted a couple of times, but far from matching the score, the gap was opened even more. Grazing the rest Ilicic He scored the second goal for Atalanta. The striker punctured the ball and beat the squad cleanly.

Neither two goals found, nor the rest made the Valencia will react In the second half it was more of the same: misplaced players, a weak defense and blur in the plays. The opponent beat him, with advantage, in possession and shots on goal. With a visiting team that left their camps at ease, those of Gasparini continued to make their own.

In the minute 57 was Freuler the one in charge to make bigger the wound of the chés. With the ball at his feet on the edge of the area, he finished with the right, beating the goal of Jaume. With a few minutes of difference Hateboer He doubled to give the final thrust to Valencia. The marker indicated the 4-0 and the Spanish set was broken.

But when they needed it most yours appeared Cheryshev to relieve the pain of the team. The Russian picked up a lost ball and with a sneak put the ball under the long stick. More than a goal, the 4-1 It was an opportunity to revive in the Champions League.

The meeting ended with the most bulky defeat of Valencia in a qualifying match, except for the match against Real Madrid in 2000.