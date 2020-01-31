a wild and huge urban odyssey

Share it:

Although there is always room for some pleasant surprise, the general trend in today's industry, focusing at all times on the great American studios, invites us to think about a creative drought in which templates and formulas dominate the bulk of productions. But inside this desolate and nothing stimulating desert, once-less time-small company like A24 has earned the label of film oasis.

Since its inception, the producer of the Big Apple has given us pieces of the likes of 'Under the Skin', 'Ex-Machina', 'Lady Bird' or 'Hereditary', highlighting among its 2017 catalog a brutal 'Good Time 'what put the name of the Safdie brothers in the lampstand, reaffirming them as a duo of filmmakers as bright as unique in regards to the author's stamp after having fallen in love with the public indie with his 'Heaven Knows Why'.

With 'Diamonds in the rough', Ben and Joshua have taken the proposal of the film starring Robert Pattinson a step further in an extraordinary style exercise, as risky as playing a conference final with a triple in the last second. 135 minutes of pure uncut adrenaline headed by a gigantic Adam Sandler who already has a reserved space in my top with the best films of a 2020 that has just begun.

A whirlwind of sensations

If something makes the cinema so good, it is its ability to generate genuine and strangely organic sensations in the respectable. Since passing through the Telluride Festival, there have been many voices that have claimed 'Rough Diamonds' as the closest thing to an attack of cinematic anxiety to what we can face; something that I can corroborate after having spent two hours with the palms of my hands soaked with sweat and breathing in puffs.

This reaction to what happened on the screen is possible, in part, thanks to the devilish rhythm The Safdie have blown their violent New York odyssey. After a brief introductory sequence and an impossible transition, the trigger soon appears, unleashing a real marathon between skyscrapers and suburbs before which it's hard not to end up exhausted.

'Diamonds in the rough' has an unthinkable magnetism to be a film that it hits you again and again without any mercy at every turn that its protagonist suffers. A delicious torture that prevents looking away, filmed with a nerve close to orderly chaos – conversations are anthological – capable of removing the most temperate viewer from their boxes, and narrated in a constant crescendo, of those that make you clench your jaw and grind your teeth unconsciously.

The mastery of the camera and the mastery in the staging of the Safdie are enriched by a formal treatment almost reckless. Shot in a 35mm dominated by the grain and the crudest textures, the film isolates its protagonist and oppresses him against the scenarios of the asphalt jungle in which he tries to survive, combining zooms, long focal and impossible tracking movements in a visual bet that goes far beyond his eighties spirit.

It has become clear that, formally and narratively, 'Diamonds in the rough' is a true prodigy; but there is still a bullet in the bedroom, with name and surname, to finish flying our heads completely. This is none other than a free and unleashed Adam Sandler who gives us the best interpretation of his career, knob at the ready, and wrapped in a leather coat shouting 2012 – year in which the film is set – at four winds.

'Diamonds in the rough' takes everything that made 'Good Time' great and elevates it to the nth power with a wild representation of the Latin conjunction "lupus est homo homini" that, unfortunately, the Spanish public will not be able to enjoy in all its splendor — seeing it on the big screen, as well as a privilege, is an unparalleled experience. Fortunately, good cinema continues to be independent of the size of the surface on which it is projected.