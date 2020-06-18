A Whisker Away: the new film by the author of Ano Hana is now available on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Whisker Away, the new anime movie from the author of Ano Hana, Maquia is Toradora, is finally available for viewing on Netflix. The film, entitled "Miyo – A feline love" on Netflix Italia, presents only the Japanese voice acting at the moment, but the site confirms that the Italian one (as well as many others) will arrive as soon as possible.

We remind you that the film was presented for the first time on January 28, 2020 with the title Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat, and that the release was due to take place last June 5 in Japanese cinemas. Because of the Covid the projection has slipped, and the boys of Studio Colorido (Pokemon Twilight Wings, Burn the Witch) have therefore decided to enter into an agreement with Netflix.

The synopsis published by the official website of the feature film reads as follows: "The eccentric high school student Miyo Sasaki, called Muge, lives in Tokoname in Aichi prefecture. During his school career he falls in love with classmate Kento Hinode, who does not reciprocate his feelings. After finding a mask that transforms her into a cat, however, Muge finally manages to stay close to her beloved, slowly renouncing her humanity while spending time with him". The film has a duration of 104 minutes.

And what do you think of it? Will you give it a chance? Let us know with a comment! To learn more about the anime instead, we recommend that you take a look at the first trailer of A Whisker Away.