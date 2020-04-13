a well-meaning love letter to Netflix wrestling aimed at children

Share it:

The world of wrestling may not go through its most popular moment among the public, but it is still a sports practice with millions of fans throughout the planet and that is a niche that Netflix I couldn't let go. In fact, it had already served as the basis for ‘GLOW’, one of the best original series on the platform, and now it also becomes the axis of ‘My first big fight’, one of his latest films.

Openly oriented to children, ‘My first big fight’ It is a love letter to wrestling designed for the little ones in the house to fall in love with this sport. With multiple appearances of wrestlers and other WWE members, the company behind what we in Spain have known for a long time as ‘Pressing Catch’ is a harmless tape that serves to spend a time in which you put your brain out of coverage.

The wrestling mask

Leo is a boy passionate about wrestling who one day finds a mask that makes him gain prodigious strength, so he does not hesitate to take advantage of the fact that WWE is going to visit his city to try to achieve his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Here the film directed by Jay Karas I could have chosen to be a kind of childish variant of ‘The mask’, but I already tell you that the change between whether the protagonist wears it or not is much more measured.

It is just as if he went from being an insecure kid to his confidence going off the scale. In this regard, it is worth noting that the family structure proposed by 'My first great fight' is most peculiar, but also that it never really explores it and usually remains latent in what is only involved in traveling on such roads. We know that it is difficult to get around that emotional empathy that the film seeks. Not to mention the unfortunate grandmother character.

That is sought more through friendship with other kids of his age and the girl he is interested in. Do not expect more than a totally innocent approach in this last point, serving to have a clearer influence on what changes the protagonist, played with ease by the young man. Seth Carr when or not he wears that prodigious mask. There ‘My first big fight’ is correct considering her childish approach, but at all times we are looking forward to her focusing on what we have started to see her for.

The best in the ring

From the beginning it is clear that 'My first great fight' is not going to offer a drawing adjusted to the reality of wrestling, but it does know how to capture something essential that goes beyond the limits of that world: the passion of the protagonist, either imitating many of their idols or daring to execute a crazy plan to get a contract with WWE. Yes, narratively it is built for improvement, but manages to transmit that necessary energy so that at least we continue to see and let's not leave what remains of the film for another time.

What the film seeks is to combine the sense of spectacle of these wrestling shows, the bombast of the fighters – and of the rivalries between them – with a fantastic element – the protagonist almost becomes a superhero by putting on the mask – that makes any possibility of such a realistic approach jump through the air to opt for a light and well-intentioned cartoon.

In fact, even the appearances of authentic personalities of this world are folded to that focus, altering their characters or habitual attitudes for the greater good, highlighting above all a Keith Lee that he should already be a superstar and not a fighter from the WWE development league, so to speak. If you can make your dialogues sound natural, you can do it all.

Karas must be recognized as having some expertise in balancing the more comical side of the story – there I wish I had had more actors like Ken Marino– with the need to give it a human touch, although in return its visual ability is somewhat mediocre. In addition, at no time does he abandon that childish perspective and I think that if it had been released 25 years ago it could have become a title to remember fondly. Nowadays I think that it has a more limited scope in every way, but it complies to a certain extent with what it proposes.

In short

‘My first big fight’ doesn't fool anyone but it could be a bit frustrating for those who are not well aware of the type of film they are going to see. A tribute to wrestling but with a moral and thought for the kids to catch the love for that industry. For this he pays several tolls that at most allow him to be an almost worthy pastime. It is already more than I expected, the truth …