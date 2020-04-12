A well-known Valve designer shares a new Black Widow poster

Share it:

We are still taking in the latest leaks about Taskmaster's powers in Black Widow, as we anticipated the arrival of new characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, Natasha Romanoff's latest adventure has been affected by the crisis of the coronavirus and its consequent closure of cinemas.

While we wait for the day of its premiere, on November 6, one of Valve's best-known desasaplanders, Olly moss, has created a poster for the film. His previous works include well-known posters of the Star Wars saga, among many others. Asad Ayaz, chief marketing officer at Walt Disney Studios, has shared the artist's beautiful desasapland on his personal Twitter account.

How incredible is this #BlackWidow poster art by the talented @ollymoss pic.twitter.com/RpsDESJFic – Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) April 11, 2020

The poster shows in elegant lines the profile face of Natasha Romanoff. Its elements make up a very characteristic Moss minimalist style. The white background as the nivene, the face drawn in black and red with the lips and hair of the Black Widow highlighted in red, make this work continue along the lines of its previous works.

Kevin Feige, CEO and creative chief of Marvel studios, recently stated that Black Widow is about the fascinating past of the character that they have "referenced in the rest of the UCM films". "This is a totally different approach," said the manager. "She has been through a lot in the time between seeing her in various movies, some things will surprise people."

The fans of The Avengers eager to learn more about the past of one of the key characters in Endgame. The story of Natasha Romanoff has always been one of the great enigmas of Marvel, and now there are only a few months left to be able to know once and for all.