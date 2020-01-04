A Wandavision audition suggests the return of Quicksilver

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Wandavision will be one of the great premieres of Disney + within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The company has recently advanced its premiere to 2020 and in the meantime, fans do not stop speculating on all the content that this series has prepared for us.

We recently learned that Wandavision would introduce Fox's first license at UCM, but today the news comes from DanielRPK's Patreon, that Quicksilver I could return in this series.

This is a tape that shows the young actor's audition Nick fisher who plays Tim, one of the twins sons of Vision and Wanda. The most interesting thing about the video is that Fisher mentions in his lines of dialogue that you shouldn't bother your uncle who is resting on the couch.

Since the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are brothers, as we saw in Avengers: The Age of Ultron, we can think that if this dialogue is real we could see this character again.

Of course, the dialogues that are used for auditions do not have to be used also in the series, although we already know that the history of Wandavision will be an alternative line that can show us characters that are no longer in the UCM.