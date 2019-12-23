         A vulnerability in Twiter for Android allowed an attacker to control your account: update the application

Share it:

Twitter is notifying via email to Twitter users that could potentially be affected by a vulnerability found in its official Android application. Such vulnerability allowed an attacker to view information from a private account or send tweets or private messages.

The good news is that this vulnerability has already been corrected in the latest version of Twitter for Android available on Google Play, so it is important that update the application to the latest version To secure your account.

Time to update Twitter

The details of this vulnerability are a bit scabrous, although if you have a relatively recent version of Android and you usually update your applications, most likely, you have nothing to worry about. In fact, even if it isn't, Twitter says in his blog that "has no record" that nobody is using this method to exploit the vulnerability.

This vulnerability allows an attacker to use malicious code to see information from a private account or Control a third-party account, including sending messages and tweets. Twitter has not exactly revealed its operation, explaining only that it is "a complicated process." Users who may have been affected are receiving a message like the following:

This vulnerability has been fixed in Android in the version 7.93.4 or higher on Android KitKat (released on November 4) and the version 8.18 in Lollipop or higher (released on October 21). That is, if you have a version of Twitter earlier than the previous ones, you should update to ensure that your Twitter account is not susceptible to this vulnerability.

If you want See the version of Twitter you have installed, you can do it from the side panel, Settings and privacy and entering About Twitter. It will then appear at the top. If it is not up to date, it is best to update to heal you in health. If for some reason you cannot upgrade to a later version, Twitter recommends that you use the web version of your service.

