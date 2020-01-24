Entertainment

A voice actor was removed from office for a comment on his "diet"

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
In Japan, for the uninitiated, voice actors have the same popularity as Hollywood actors have for Western culture. Given their role within an imposing industry, often some declarations, even in total authenticity, can prove to be real time bombs.

The controversy about voice actors is not part of a novelty, yet there are times when a simple statement can lead to removal from assignment in a given project. The unfortunate situation has happened with regard to Kaito Ishikawa, famous voice actor of Iida in My Hero Academia, during a radio transmission of the seiyuu himself.

Kaito, in fact, had been hired to lend his voice to Koshino Kanbai, protagonist of an anime titled "Miko no Mikoto", a television series focused on sake in human form. During the offending broadcast, Ishikawa told fans that, due to a sugar-free diet that he started, he can no longer drink sake, as a drink with another concentration of sugar. The guilty statements, which led the production of the anime to remove the voice actor from the role, appear to be the following:

"Right now I feel like throwing up when I see sake" is "Girls could get fat easily if they started drinking too much sake."

In any case, the expressions used have opened a controversy on the net on the topic, on who defends the goodness of Ishikawa's words and on who, instead, defends the contractual constraints regarding a sponsorship anime to sake, despite the statements leaked from a personal radio.

And you, however, what do you think of this unpleasant situation, do you agree? Tell us yours with a comment below.

