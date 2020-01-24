a visual wonder overshadowed by his narrative

Share it:

It is not usual for anime to reach Spanish cinemas unless they are part of a popular franchise like ‘Dragon Ball’, so the premiere this Friday, January 24, ‘The children of the sea’ It should be cause for joy. The film distributed by Selecta could already be seen during the last Sitges Festival, but now it is the turn of the rest of the public to pronounce on it.

Directed by Ayumu Watanabe, 'The children of the sea' is a film that dazzles with its animation, especially as the story progresses, but in return its decision to embrace the fantastic in an open way after a start with the feet more on the ground lacks the sustenance Narrative necessary for our brain is interested in both her and our eyes.

An indisputable visual brightness

You can not say that the start of 'Children of the sea' is dazzling, but his presentation of Ruka, a teenager who is going through a difficult time and who sees how her summer plans blur quickly, has enough hook so that One can get into the movie, taking a step forward with the arrival of two other children with family problems at the aquarium where his father works.

They are the ones who introduce in ‘The children of the sea’ a fantastic element that until then simply was not present. In fact, the film had until then a lot of light teenage drama, including an animation that it fulfilled but did not stand out especially, but the script by Daisuke Igarashi from his own manga does not want to follow a traditional narrative and is laying the seeds of what is about to come from the moment when the story moves to the aquarium.

Ruka's relationship with the place has always been somewhat peculiar and the animation work led by Watanabe begins to point in another direction when it comes to illustrating the aquatic world and its creatures. An undeniable attraction for the protagonist that the public understands and expects to evolve. That's where the film makes a decision that will undoubtedly seduce some viewers, but it ends up exhausting me.

Just getting tired

And is that ‘The children of the sea’ completely ignores that realism that had gradually faded with the passing of the minutes to connect your visual ambition with a more momentous message which actually becomes a succession of impressive images that convey a worrying feeling of emptiness. It is not enough to raise issues of transcendental nature, since you have to give them some sustenance and that is where ‘The children of the sea’ miss the shot.

It is a shame because visually, from the designs to its execution on the screen, it has an undeniable beauty and it is never good to have the support of the music of Joe Hisaishi, the usual composer of Ghibli, but one never feels that they go beyond that. There will be those who see a lot of reflection on it, but I believe that there is not really something that justifies it beyond the accumulation and what that allows it to show off in the visual.

On the one hand, that translates into an impressive recreation of the sea and its creatures, relying on impeccable 2D animation work. There ‘The children of the sea’ is an indisputable milestone, and that is why it hurts that in the rest it is simply not up to par and one ends up exhausted with the proposal, importing the point of arrival very little.

In short

Everything that ‘The children of the sea’ amazes your eyes ends up disappointing you in the rest. It is a pity that it shines so strongly on something but then looks for the transcendental in such a failed way and then recreating it to the point that one can end up desperate.