a vindication of the minor pieces of the Marvel Universe before the excess of epic

If there is an annoying phenomenon in the world of fandom (not just the superhero: it happens with 'Star Wars', it happens with 'Game of Thrones', it happens with almost any trademark that champion the conversion of "lo friqui" in the new mainstream) it is the distribution of cards.

That feeling that if you are not passionate about the latest alternative culture sensation, as has happened with 'Avengers: Endgame', you are not worthy of military in the ranks of fandom. Which is still ironic (in terms of alternative culture).

It's ironic, and it's also another form of toxic fandom (less dangerous and annoying than the note manipulations on Rotten Tomatoes and bullying, it's true). The laws about "what you have to like" within the fandom do not differ much from the compulsory reading of literature in high school.

The film library classics in the world of cinephilia or the Greats of Rock whose complete discographies must be known from person to person to boast of authenticity. Postures all today quite stale but that are but antecedents of the repulsive purity that is demanded of the good guy.

Marvel regulates the game

Medium-distance fans will have no trouble remembering a time when there was not so much rule written on stone, nor so much unique thought within the fandom, for the simple reason that everything was more chaotic.

Until the advent of the MCU, superhero movies were air shots that they rarely communicated with each other. Not even within the same franchise: The six Batman movies before Nolan, for example, barely dialogue with each other. The three of Raimi's Spider-Man have as their only point of connection the leading actors, but there are practically no storylines that continue.

The feeling that was extracted from them was that of arbitrariness and chaos, which is true that it is not necessarily good per se. It is clear that the intention of Kevin Feige, almost since the first 'Avengers' guaranteed with the box office the continuity of the franchise, it was to drink from the very convenient comics serial narrative. River stories that dispersed, branched off and rediscovered.

Nothing to object, again, to that option, but the effect that accompanies this type of stories is obvious: a canon is established. Important and secondary stories are established. We are told that the MCU touchstones are the Avengers movies, with the rest being mere subplots to underpin a grand main narrative: in the case of the first three phases, the colossal story of the Infinity Stones.

The consequence of all this (again, I insist, a consequence not born from a Machiavellian plan, but from the very nature of the stories) is that there are second-rate films. You will quickly understand it with an example from my experience and personal taste: for me, superheroes are not epic, but rather the embodiment of the heroic in everyday life.

That hackneyed "anyone can be a hero" but it has a thousand faces and a thousand reformulations, since it is so perfectly embodied by heroes like Spider-Man and his troubles to make ends meet like Batman or Punisher, when that daily life is tinged with tragedy and before the death of a loved one he they throw to the mount (or the alley).

The epic of 'Avengers' is too big for me because when they get emotional, everything is "Great Feelings" bordering on abstraction, and they forget what 'Spider-Man: A New Universe' (a film tremendously superior to 'Endgame' in absolutely all its creative aspects) was so clear about.

In it there was talk of the family legacy, of self-confidence and responsibility without forgetting the concerns of a typical teenager, like the little secrets with the parents and the first hormonal imbalances.

That is why, even recognizing his indisputable visual merits to 'Endgame', I prefer any day one of the intricate set-pieces action buff from 'Ant-Man', punches to the rhythm of one-hit wonder Eighties from 'Guardians of the Galaxy', or Peter Parker doing the pepeviyuela with the suit of 'Spider-Man Homecoming' (of course, all without leaving real image adaptations, which is not a question of embarrassing the Russo if we put on the table the Batman animation series of the nineties or the aforementioned 'Spider-Man: A New Universe').

The reason is that they do a much better job of keeping heroes close, fallible and vulnerable, something that is often forgotten by the most spectacular adaptations of the Marvel Universe. How many casualties do you remember in the final battles of the great MCU movies? Exact.

Try telling someone that where there is a modest 'Iron Man 3', the most human of Marvel movies (because their heroes do not stop screwing up), that any of the Avengers take off. The arching of the eyebrows (at least) is guaranteed, and it is because the canon makes the values ​​of the nuclear pieces of the MCU are exaggerated: those of the Avengers and some of Captain America.

In defense of minor pieces

There is a strange delight in "minor" superhero stories, both on paper and in film. Thanks to them we have the impression that although we focus on the high notes of the superhero career, that hero is dedicated 24/7 to his own.

That's why it's so much fun to watch Spider-Man stop three-to-fourth robbers or Batman return Arkham to four nuts all at once, gagged in an ambulance. They reinforce the idea of ​​daily life: like any of us, those masked men have routine and repetitive work. Only his suit is cooler than ours.

An idea that since the Fantastic Four of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the sixties, proved to be the best way to promote the reader's identification with the heroes. The bombastic exceptionality that Avengers movies convey is what thrills many moviegoers in the Marvel Universe, but it doesn't work for all of us.

Particularly I find an irregular film more stimulating (and I insist, without missing its obvious visual qualities), but less grandiose: like the two of Ant-Man, like 'Captain America: The First Avenger', even like those of Iron Man, who is one of the main heroes of the MCU, but his solo adventures are low intensity ( or null, in the masterful 'Iron Man 3').

But they manage to transmit a genuine Marvel spirit of almost mundane closeness. In Avengers movies, emotions are Emotions, action is Action, and sometimes you just need a good punchline and a recognizable setting to feel close to the hero.

So, although a certain sector of the Avengers fans repudiate the moments of humor of 'Endgame' (more abundant than in 'Infinity War') to me they are what make things transcend beyond a CGI stickman. For example, the attitude of one of the main heroes before the tragedy that Thanos unleashes is shocking, grotesque and humorous, but it is what any of us would have (perhaps): pathetic self-destruction.

Looking at the horizon and saying sunrise quotes is great when you're Captain America, but deep down no one identifies with Steve Rogers. So it is a symbol. Still, an epic, bombastic, sinister, warmongering MCU perspective is perfectly defensible. I just wish it didn't become the only way.

When I compiled this list of the MCU movies ordered from worst to best, I consciously put the smallest at the top: 'Iron Man 3' (a film with an atmosphere of buddy movie from series B), 'Thor Ragnarok' (a damn sitcom), 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (a parodic reduction of the essences of the space opera), 'Spider-Man – Homecoming' (the near hero par excellence with the potentiometer of the angst teenager at 11) …

And yes, 'Avengers', the first, written and directed by Joss Whedon. A film that did not renounce the epic, but that knew how to expose the humanity of the heroes, and create conflicts and relationships between them so strong and enduring that 'Endgame' is still exploiting them.

Let's get Clark Kent back by adjusting his glasses so that Lois doesn't recognize him, Shazam hallucinating because he's a boy who has suddenly acquired powers, Ant-Man playing his neck on a toy train. Saving the universe is all very well, but if all its inhabitants are soulless CGI puppets … what's the use of winning that battle?