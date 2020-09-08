A video shows the special effects of the first season

Share it:

The series of Disney+ focused on the history of the Mandalorian has had a strong impact in the special effects sector, so much so that the techniques of The Mandalorian will also be used in Thor 4. A video allows us to discover what were the elements of the first season created on the computer.

Find the video at the bottom of the news, which allows us to see the work of the studio in creating the many creatures and landscapes seen in the episodes of the Disney + series. To make the world of Star Wars, Jon Favreau has chosen to use innovative techniques, along with the most classic approaches in the industry: Baby Yoda for example was animated using a mix of computer graphics and a puppet with the features of the character. The settings instead were created by PXO technicians using a digital screen that allowed you to see and recreate objects in 360 degrees.

Fans of the series are therefore curious to find out what will be the next news of the series, centered on the journey of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, which will take them to numerous planets of the galaxy. Waiting for October 30 we report this rumor about the return in the episodes of The Mandalorian 2 of an old character.