A video of Akira's Mega Drive game that was canceled in 1994 emerges

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 1993 Black Pearl Software was developing a game based on the famous Akira. Initially scheduled on Mega Drive in 1995, the game was canceled in 1994 after appearing on the Summer Consumer Electronic Show the same year.

SEGA had purchased the rights to publish the game in North America exclusively on Mega Drive / Genesis while THQ had obtained licenses to launch Akira on SEGA CD, Game Gear, Game Boy and Super Nintendo. In recent days a prototype of the game has emerged (never completed) which shows various incomplete sections, including a sequence on board a motorcycle inspired by Road Rash, an internship with platform elements that incorporates the atmosphere of Flashback and a first-person level in DOOM style.

Jobs they have never been completed and the project was canceled in the autumn of 1994 due to unspecified problems. The version for Mega Drive seems to be the only one to have reached the prototype status even though screenshots of the SNES edition were circulated at the time. No trace instead of the portings for Game Boy, Game Gear and SEGA CD, probably the development of these portings was interrupted in the early stages, hence the lack of builds or playable prototypes.