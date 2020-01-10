A video ironic about the PS5 logo, insider questions the 9.2 TeraFLOPS

Share it:

The PlayStation 5 logo shown at CES in Las Vegas was a huge success and gained more 3.5 million likes on Instagram and becoming the post of a most popular video game company ever on Mark Zuckerberg's social network.

PS5 Logo

Despite the positive numbers, however, there was no lack of criticism from those who consider the logo decisively too similar to that of PlayStation 4, if not absolutely identical if it were not for the different numbering. Chris Trenary for example ironed the story by publishing a short video showing the very rapid process of creating the image, it was enough to remove the "4" and add the "5" to the existing PSD to obtain a brand new logo. Clearly, Chris is keen to specify how the clip only wants joke about the situation without disrespecting the Sony designers, of whom he greatly appreciates the work done to give a precise identity to the PlayStation ecosystem.

PlayStation 5 9.2 TFLOPS

Kleegamefan clarifies the rumors about the rumored ones 9.2 PlayStation 5 TeraFLOPS, this value has emerged from some recent rumors and speculations but according to the author the console would actually be more performing and in line with the Xbox Series X specifications, for which a power of 12 TeraFLOPS is assumed, more realistic a value between 10.4 and 12.2 TeraFLOPS according to the most recent Digital Foundry analyzes.

In November Kleegamefan had talked about the power of the PS5 Dev Kit, defining the latter technically superior compared to the Xbox Series X development kit, the source is now convinced that the two Dev Kits are equal and therefore there would be no technical superiority from one or the other platform, with the two consoles likely to end up with very similar specifications.