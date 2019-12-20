A video compares the size of Xbox Series X with current consoles

Share it:

The design of Xbox Series X has divided the fans of the sector and beyond. There are those who have compared it to a refrigerator, complete with a comparative little picture of teasing, and those who see in the minimalist look of the monolith of Microsoft a brilliant and innovative style.

Whatever your opinion, for sure it will be discussed for a long time, but in the meantime to better understand the actual dimensions of the console of Microsoft, waiting for the official data that have not yet been revealed, a new video arrives, which has compared Xbox Series X with the consoles of the current generation.

As mentioned, the true measures of the console have not been formalized by Microsoft, so the authors have considered a mockup of Xbox Series X as true to the original, which according to what reported it should measure 27 cm in height and 13.5 cm in length and depth.

If so, Xbox Series X would be more than twice as high as the first Xbox One horizontally, as well as of PS4 Pro. Interesting then see the comparison also with Nintendo Switch, and even with that of the very first Xbox, whose dimensions were actually quite generous.

To learn more, take a look at the video at the top of the news.