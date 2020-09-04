A video announces the start of work on the second season

Share it:

As the Batwoman showrunner had already anticipated, yesterday, September 3, work began on the unpublished episodes of the The CW series, after the Coronavirus epidemic had blocked sets around the world.

To announce it is the official Twitter account of the series, with a message that you can find at the bottom of the news. Here is the comment: “Camrus, Nicole and the rest of the team are back! The second season of Batwoman will arrive on The CW in the course of 2021“, there is also a video with the interpreters of Luke Fox e Mary Hamilton who announce that they have started filming and reassure that everyone on the set wears masks. As you know, right after the season one finale, Ruby Rose, who plays Kate Kane, revealed that she had abandoned the series, coming replaced by Javicia Leslie who will be the face of Ryan Wilder.

In recent weeks, showrunner Caroline Dries had begun to anticipate how Ruby Rose’s absence from Batwoman will be explained, revealing some details about the life of Ryan, a young girl forced to survive in one of the most infamous neighborhoods of Gotham City. Instead, we still don’t know how many episodes the second season will consist of and who will be the main antagonist of the show, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will have some more details about it.