a vibrant final season that is not content with being a gift to fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On February 2, 2019, the eighth episode of the fourth season of ‘Vis a Vis’ aired with the promise that it was the last in the series. However, what should have been a simple epilogue aroused so much curiosity in fans that they opted to give the green light to a spin-off focused on the "adventures" of Maca and Zulema outside of prison.

Since then, that spin-off has gone on to become the last season of the series, insisting once again that its journey ends here. I still need to be absolutely certain that this is the case, but for now I have been able to see the first two episodes of ‘Vis a Vis: El Oasis’, a series that FOX Spain premieres on April 20, and the changes introduced have done the series quite well.

Changes

The first thing that draws attention in ‘Vis a Vis: El Oasis’ is that a more ambitious narrative structure is chosen that has certain parallels with ‘La casa de papel’, that is, constant temporal leaps to shape the story. Of course, in the case at hand we play clueless not because it is a way of measuring the surprises hidden by the plan, but because of the problems to execute one last "stick" in a duo made up of Maca and Zulema who would have done better cutting healthy.

In this way, 'Vis a Vis: The Oasis' can allow its central plot to take place a couple of years after what was seen in 'Vis a Vis', but at the same time filling those gaps, starting with the first meeting between the characters played by Maggie Civantos and Najwa Nimri out of jail and continuing throughout the episodes. That applies to the series on all fronts, seeing both how the heist is mounted and the problems that arise in it.

That can lead to some viewers feeling a little lost, especially those who want to know perfectly what is happening at any moment. For my part, I see it as a very brave decision at the script level, since ‘Vis a Vis: The Oasis’ does not choose at any time to follow the easy path and wants to have its own identity well marked without this implying a sharp break with the previous four seasons.

A robbery with a western air

What is perceived is a clear evolution, trying to maintain the yellow hue of the colors characteristic of the series, but with a different intention. It is there that the fact of having been shot in part in a Almería desert serves to connect the series with the western. It would have been much easier to opt for a more 'Ocean's 11' approach, but here it is not about showing us a perfect heist, but rather that the theft serves as a last stage in the relationship between Maca and Zulema.

The fact that the target of the robbery is a Mexican drug trafficker during his daughter's wedding only serves to enhance that sense of danger that is involved from the first moment. It is true that here we will not see cowboys solving their differences with the blow of a pistol -although we do not rule out some kind of duel towards the end of the season-, but it does create a feeling of a lawless world that connects with that benchmark. From there, more typical elements of the thriller are introduced And what we have left is something that is not content with the possibility of approaching it as a simple gift for fans.

Not everything is correct

The counterpart to not opting for a more comfortable approach is that the new characters do not finish working as well as the old acquaintances. And here I think about both the members of the band and everything related to the wedding. Everything points to that this is something that will be compensated with the passage of the chapters, but there the resource is less stimulating, since it can not be that I begin to be interested in someone when I simply will not see him or trust too much in details very concrete.

It is true that it is less striking with the new partners of Maca and Zulema, helping a lot that there are actresses with as much talent as Isabel Naveira, but it continues to give the impression that the narrative structure and the desire to search for a vibrant rhythm are ahead of a necessary construction of the characters, where it is most noticeable that everything is subject to closing the relationship between Maca and Zulema.

It should also be noted that at that point everything is satisfactory, since it is precisely the section of ‘Vis a Vis: The Oasis’ in which the structure chosen by the showrunner works best Ivan Escobar. And it is that in the end that robbery is still a bad idea that its two protagonists are unable to recognize as such and that surely will not stop giving them different headaches. The rest is not that they are decorations, but they are accessories.

In short

‘Vis a Vis: The Oasis’ kicks off with strength and personality, making clear that it is not a simple epilogue extended by making many changes in the series beyond the fact that it takes place outside of prison. He also does it in a vibrant way and paying special attention to the relationship between Maca and Zulema, counting for it with some very involved Civantos and Nimri. Along the way, he neglects the new characters a little, but his story is not being told here …