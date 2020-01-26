A very poor Atlético de Madrid does not pass the draw against Leganés

Atlético de Madrid faced Leganés after the hit in the Kingdom of León in the Copa del Rey. With the main novelty of Vrsaljko in the eleven of Simeone on the right side a year and eight months after his last game as rojiblanco.

The tense calm of the Metropolitan Wanda increased with the low pace of the game that bothered Cholo shortly after starting the game, in parallel the Leganés felt comfortable on the mattress mat with several dangerous arrivals.

The first half would end with barely occasions and with slight whistles of the Metropolitan Wanda to his team, after seeing very little in the initial 45 minutes.

With the start of the second part, the dynamics of the match was very similar to what had been seen from the beginning. a game with a slow, tired rhythm and hardly any danger occasions that they woke up the malaise of the stands, with a very rare weather rarely seen with Cholo Simeone on the bench.

The whole game would be marred by a tangana at the end of the game after the expulsion of Pichu Cuéllar, after his second yellow for loss of time. The goalkeeper refused to leave the field causing a fight before the final whistle.

The protagonist of the match

The key piece of the meeting was Ángel Correa, who continues to demonstrate that in the midst of the rojiblanca crisis he is still the player of the moment. All danger plays they went through the boots of the Argentine. Few times had the mattresses but in all of them ten participated.

It was trend

Javier Eraso was a great protagonist of the controversy of the meeting after a ugly entrance Renan Lodi, who ended up breaking the average. The Leganés midfielder only received the yellow card, since not even the VAR asked Mateu Lahoz to go review the play.

The entrance is criminal. Eraso has gone to harm. It is the lightest red I've seen. So he left Lodi. But nothing, yellow, keep going. pic.twitter.com/Mpd0408amF – 🅿 (@finallypablox) January 26, 2020

This is how we told you