A very poor Atlético de Madrid does not pass the draw against Leganés

Atlético de Madrid faced Leganés after the hit in the Kingdom of León in the Copa del Rey. With the main novelty of Vrsaljko in the eleven of Simeone on the right side a year and eight months after his last game as rojiblanco.
The tense calm of the Metropolitan Wanda increased with the low pace of the game that bothered Cholo shortly after starting the game, in parallel the Leganés felt comfortable on the mattress mat with several dangerous arrivals.
The first half would end with barely occasions and with slight whistles of the Metropolitan Wanda to his team, after seeing very little in the initial 45 minutes.
With the start of the second part, the dynamics of the match was very similar to what had been seen from the beginning. a game with a slow, tired rhythm and hardly any danger occasions that they woke up the malaise of the stands, with a very rare weather rarely seen with Cholo Simeone on the bench.
The whole game would be marred by a tangana at the end of the game after the expulsion of Pichu Cuéllar, after his second yellow for loss of time. The goalkeeper refused to leave the field causing a fight before the final whistle.
The protagonist of the match
The key piece of the meeting was Ángel Correa, who continues to demonstrate that in the midst of the rojiblanca crisis he is still the player of the moment. All danger plays they went through the boots of the Argentine. Few times had the mattresses but in all of them ten participated.
It was trend
Javier Eraso was a great protagonist of the controversy of the meeting after a ugly entrance Renan Lodi, who ended up breaking the average. The Leganés midfielder only received the yellow card, since not even the VAR asked Mateu Lahoz to go review the play.
The entrance is criminal. Eraso has gone to harm. It is the lightest red I've seen. So he left Lodi. But nothing, yellow, keep going. pic.twitter.com/Mpd0408amF
– 🅿 (@finallypablox) January 26, 2020
This is how we told you
-
End of the match, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- 98 '
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- 95 '
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
- 92 '
Iván Cuéllar (Leganés) second yellow card.
- 92 '
Attempt missed. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a header after a corner kick.
- 91 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Roberto Rosales.
- 91 '
Recio (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 91 '
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 91 '
Lack of Recio (Leganés).
- 90 '
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90 '
Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
- 90 '
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.
- 89 '
Substitution, Leganés. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Martin Braithwaite.
- 88 '
Roque Mesa (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88 '
Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 88 '
Lack of Roque Mesa (Leganés).
- 87 '
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ivan Saponjic replaces Sime Vrsaljko.
- 87 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Chidozie Awaziem.
- 87 '
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
- 86 '
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 86 '
Foul by Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés).
- 85 '
Shot on the right side of the goal. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
- 85 '
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.
- 84 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Martin Braithwaite.
- 82 '
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 82 '
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 79 '
Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.
- 79 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Kenneth Omeruo.
- 78 '
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78 '
Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
- 78 '
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78 '
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
- 77 '
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Héctor Herrera after missing a foul.
- 77 '
Substitution, Leganés. Guido Carrillo replaces Kévin Rodrigues.
- 76 '
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 76 '
Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 75 '
Iván Cuéllar (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.
- 75 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Recio.
- 74 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Roberto Rosales.
- 73 '
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 72 '
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.
- 70 '
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70 '
Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 69 '
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
- 69 '
Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67 '
Corner, Leganés. Corner committed by Felipe.
- 66 '
Corner, Leganés. Corner committed by Felipe.
- 66 '
Attempt blocked. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 65 '
Corner, Leganés. Corner committed by Stefan Savic.
- 65 '
Attempt blocked. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 64 '
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
- 64 '
Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 64 '
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
- 64 '
Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Recio assistance.
- 61 '
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Ángel Correa.
- 60 '
Substitution, Leganés. Aitor Ruibal replaces Javier Eraso.
- 58 '
Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 58 '
Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58 '
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
- 57 '
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Felix.
- 56 '
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56 '
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
- 55 '
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 55 '
Lack of Recio (Leganés).
- 53 '
Javier Eraso (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 53 '
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53 '
Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
- 52 '
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 52 '
Lack of Roque Mesa (Leganés).
- fifty'
Offside, Leganés. Kenneth Omeruo tries a through ball, but Jonathan Silva is caught offside.
- fifty'
Corner, Leganés. Corner committed by Stefan Savic.
- Four. Five'
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Marcos Llorente.
- Four. Five'
Second Half begins Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- 47 '
First Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- Four. Five'
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saul Ñíguez.
- 43 '
Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 43 '
Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 41 '
Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 41 '
Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37 '
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 37 '
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 37 '
Attempt saved. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 36 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
- 32 '
Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
- 30 '
Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 30 '
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).
- 25 '
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
- 25 '
Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24 '
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 2. 3'
Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 2. 3'
Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 2. 3'
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
- twenty-one'
Corner, Leganés. Corner committed by Saúl Ñíguez.
- twenty-one'
Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
- 19 '
Shot on the right side of the goal. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
- 16 '
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
- 14 '
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14 '
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
- 12 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues after a deep pass.
- 10 '
Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 10 '
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 10 '
Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 10 '
Shot on the right side of the goal. Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
- 7 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Kenneth Omeruo.
- 5'
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 5'
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'
Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).
- 5'
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- one'
Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- one'
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
- one'
Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
- one'
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
-
Corner, Leganés. Corner committed by Felipe.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
