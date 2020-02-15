a very entertaining adventure that is among the best adaptations of a video game to date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I never had much faith in ‘Sonic. The film ’and the controversy surrounding the design of its protagonist also did not invite optimism. The curiosity to recover the Jim Carrey more unleashed, but I think no one would have missed that it was another disaster like many of the movies based on video games released so far.

However, sometimes life surprises us and we are facing one of those cases, since 'Sonic: The movie' is an entertainment to the 90s the sea of ​​enjoyable, especially for the good pace it has, the effective sense of humor and several members of his cast. It is true that the script signed by Pat Casey and Josh Miller is plagued by common places and is no big deal, but the film overcomes it to make it happen big.

Simple but fun

After a quick character presentation –video game fans may miss some more development about their origins-, 'Sonic: The movie' raises the adventure that its protagonist will live in a simple but effective way: until now he has had to live isolated to Earth and when he is about to move to another planet, but something prevents him and starts a road trip with a local policeman.

Come on, which on the one hand plays with the concept of buddy movie between two characters initially opposed but whose relationship is closer until they become friends. As such do not expect anything that deviates from the usual in such cases, but it does know how to create a dynamic between Sonic and the character played by James Marsden With enough appeal to overlook that and enjoy the different stages of your trip.

There, what has a greater weight is a light and accessible sense of humor that plays with the clash between Sonic's excesses and the more calm attitude of the human. There are times when the film is about to go out of line with the handling of comedy, since Sonic moves constantly on the line that separates the sympathetic from the weary, but manage to get out of it and without using jokes that make you react in disbelief.

Jim Carrey is the real star of the show

That does not mean that the real star of the show is Carrey as Robotnik, since it channels those comic excesses that threw him to fame, but always within what the character needs. He is still the typical crazy genius, but the actor knows how to get the most out of his dialogues and start laughing at the viewer several times. His gestural language is also essential, giving at all times the feeling of having a great time and spreading it to the viewer.

The debuting director Jeff Fowler He seems aware of this and leaves Carrey more freedom than the rest of the actors, but he is not tempted to make the film subject to him. In fact, what interests him most is to print the film of a lively rhythm in which there is no room for dead times. It also clarifies that the motivations of the characters are something basic because there is no space to delight in it.

More than that distracts the something irregular work on visual effects. With Sonic there are no hits, since his jump to the big screen is more than solvent, but when the action scenes arrive, which are also not very abundant, you never get that most spectacular touch you are looking for. It is not serious for the type of proposal it is, but it would have appreciated a greater packaging, although it is fair to recognize that there are a couple of scenes that work well although seeing them it is inevitable to remember the ‘X-Men’.

All of this is seasoned with several references to pop culture – the allusion to Keanu Reeves– and several winks to the fans of the video games of ‘Sonic’ to boost that light side and to some extent nostalgic of the film. There will be those who think of a kind of ‘Deadpool’ for all audiences, but I’m not sure what is being sought either.

In short

‘Sonic: The movie’ is synonymous with fun. He does not always hit the target and could have risked a little more, but his bet works, largely to meet the Jim Carrey who conquered us in the 90s, but we are facing an adaptation that also It shows with pleasure when he is not on screen.