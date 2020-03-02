A version of the Ark of the Indiana Jones Alliance worth over $ 80,000 appears

Share it:

The legendary artifact known as the Ark of the Covenant was not hidden in government facilities and also in an ancient temple. It has been found in the PBS Antiques Roadshow program, where a man who had what appears to be the first prototype of this device that served as the first treasure to discover by Indiana Jones in the first movie of the franchise.

A man took the object to the program claiming it belonged to his father, who apparently worked in the special effects department at Industrial Light & Magic, the company that has worked at Indiana Jones, Star Wars and even Star Trek.

The owner said that his family used the ark to store blankets inside, but he enjoyed telling his friends that he had this object in his possession, which is not seen every day.

"I know this is a prototype that they used to measure pyrotechnics. I know that the ark used was much smaller and that the details were different. This is a prototype, perhaps the first for pyrotechnic effects".

This object takes Indiana Jones and his friends to travel through Egypt, Nepal and the Aegean Sea to find him before the Nazis get him to try to reach invincibility. Finally it turns out to be a deadly trap for those who dare to open it.

The prototype is built with several objects found in a study of common props. Despite this, the price of this object is between 80,000 and 120,000 dollars depending on the final appraisal.

This prototype is as close as anyone can be to the ark of the movie, which is located on Skywalker Ranch among the Lucasfilm archives.