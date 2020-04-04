a version of 'Once upon a time the human body' more wild and fun

Share it:

In these moments of confinement due to the coronavirus (or COVID-19), there is another activity that can help calm people, apart from going out to applaud all those who risk their lives: watch a series in which viruses and bacteria are consistently chased, stabbed, and kicked.

This catharsis, in the form of violence of delicious Japanese taste, comes for what it is, and I'm not kidding one iota, one of the most interesting anime I've seen this year: 'Cells at Work!' ('Hataraku Saibou', 2018), directed by Kenichi Suzuki. It is the Japanese alternative to 'Once upon a time the human body' and, for a server, remarkably More fun.

Educational rolls

The human body has 37 trillion cells. Among all of them, we will follow the AE3803 red blood cell. She is enthusiastic, friendly but very clueless, and tends to get lost in the blood stream while transporting boxes of oxygen or carbon dioxide in a cart or by hand.

In an incident with a pneumococcus, he meets neutrophil U-1146, a character tsundere manual (cold at first, friendly with time), with which he establishes friendship and a certain platonic relationship. Neutrophils, as the first line of defense, are portrayed as skilled knife killers.

Their meetings in 'Cells at work!' they occur, almost always, in circumstances not conducive to the body they inhabit: the aforementioned pneumococcus, a touch, a food poisoning, an allergic reaction … and each one represented as a disaster accompanied by monsters that represent viruses, bacteria or allergens.

The good team: red blood cells, neutrophils, cytotoxic T lymphocytes, macrophages, and platelets

During these crises we will also meet the rich high school squad, such as cytotoxic T lymphocytes (thugs dressed in black), macrophages (the typical Japanese fantasy maid), cooperating T lymphocytes (sitting on scorecards) or platelets, represented as young children wanting to work and help.

The funny thing is that, behind this patina of flipadism in the Japanese style hides a real base. First, with constant explanations that appear in parallel to new characters and that, sometimes, are repeated from one chapter to another. They are a bit disruptive of the action, but you end up taking love … and, even if it is by force of repetition, you even learn from them.

Then, the real basis is reflected with infinity of details that my education, based on medical series like 'Emergencies' or 'The Good Doctor', they prevent me from recognizing that they are there to give juice to the series, whether you are aware of them or not. I will just say that it is quite a spectacle to see doctors reviewing 'Cells at work!' And taking out a thousand and one details.

For example, red blood cells, when carrying oxygen, have a deep red jacket, but when they carry carbon dioxide, they turn their jacket, which is dark red. Platelets are children because they are actually fragments of cells.

Pneumococcus as a typical tentacular enemy

As for the enemies: he pneumococcus it owes its shape to a dramatization of the real elements of the bacterium and its color is due to the fact that it is a gram-positive bacterium; the virus of the flu it appears as an infection that zombifies cells; he Cancer, like a crazy cell and with conquering cravings …

It is incredible the amount of data on the cells of the human body, and the agents that attack us on a daily basis, that 'Cells at work!' dramatize with mastery. The work of synthesizing and dramatizing mangaka Akane Shimizu and the anime adaptation of David Production (behind the Jojos anime) is commendable.

As if that were not enough, there are two great events, at the equator and at the end of the series, which serve as highlights of this first season, with situations of real tension for both the guest and our protagonists. In total, 13 episodes that leave us wanting more and of which we will not see a continuation until 2021.

Behind its spectacularness there is a real base, ideal to learn between tollina and tollina

The only thing that can make the series ugly is that, as befits the wacky anime production, some chapters are lacking in terms of drawing and animation.

The protagonist finds it difficult to draw her proportionate arms and the tenth episode, perhaps because she saves costs for the end-of-season exhibition, recycles plans and is the worst anime of all. But they are futesas versus greatness of the series.

Excellent adaptation to Spanish of 'Cells at Work!'

Before finishing, I would like to dedicate some space to the adaptation that 'Cells at Work!' Has had. in Spain from Coalise Studio, a small Balearic distributor that has spoiled its translation into Spanish.

Now that the work of all those who translate, adapt and subtitle our series and films is beginning to be recognized, we must applaud the work of Alejandro Gómez de la Muñoza to adapt to Spanish 'Cells at Work!', sometimes with a lot of creativity. An example? What was my amazement to hear not once, but several times, the mangurrián insult, to which I have affection for its sound and disuse.

The same praise that the dubbing team deserves Perfect Sound, with Antonio Domínguez as director and adjuster. The voices of Ana de Castro Y Antonio Domínguez they are perfect for the protagonists and the double role of Jöel Mulachs (usual voice of Scarlett Johansson o La Sexta) as narrator and an NK cell is very good; usually the roster of voices it is excellent and adequate.

Contacted by Espinof, from Coalise they have told us that it won't be long before they put on the original Japanese voices in the streaming service (at the moment, there are subtitles in Spanish, Galician, Catalan and Basque) and they are pending to offer it on other platforms.

I hope that apart from your page or the purchase of physical format, 'Cells at work!' land on one of the streaming services, like Netflix or Filmin, because it has been a very pleasant surprise, one of those that you want to share with everyone. Are you planning to give it a try? Did you already know her?