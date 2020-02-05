A user makes custom Funko Pop by Tanjiro and Nezuko by Demon Slayer

Share it:

Who today does not know Funko and its characteristic line of figures "POP!" it is in all respects out of this world. This is because in recent years the US company has managed to establish itself on the market by embracing the whole market segment that concerns anime and manga fans, but also TV series and genre sagas.

Just go to the company's website to see how many POP !, over the years, have been made, and above all how many series they have embraced. From Naruto to one piece, from My Hero Academia to Dragon Ball, to stay on the theme of souls, the figures made are so many that they satisfy everyone, even the most demanding fans.

Yet if there is a series that for the moment does not have its POP line! customized is that of Demon Slayer, the queen of 2019 that has arisen with arrogance in Japan and simultaneously from all over the world. But, to make up for such a shortcoming, fans thought about it, making statuettes in the style of the Funko, handmade.

Indeed on Twitter, the artist @vinylxalchemist showed his art showing off, as you can see from the photos at the bottom of the article, two figures of Demon Slayer portraying Tanjiro the protagonist and his sister Nezuko. Really made with great care, they do not disfigure in comparison to the original ones. But to reassure all fans who would like to have an official version of Demon Slayer, it would seem that Funko is already moving in this direction, even if, for the moment, no official statements have been made.

And what do you think of the products made by @vinylxalchemist? Are you waiting for the official versions of the Funko too? Let us know below in the comments.

Also on Twitter Demon Slayer is a record of popularity.