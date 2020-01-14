A user imagines Cyberpunk 2077 as a game for PlayStation 1 in Dreams

Share it:

Cyberpunk 2077 It is part of the closure to a generation that has given us many experiences of all kinds. Its launch, scheduled for April 16 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, is closer than ever. Therefore, users profile the latest measures to enjoy the latest work of CD Projekt Red Poles.

On this occasion, a user, named Bearly Regal, has set out to imagine what the game would have been like if it had been released on PlayStation 1, back in 1997. Called "Cyberpunk 1997", this user has used as a base the powerful tools offered in Dreams to carry out his project, which you can see below.

As you can see, he has modeled the entire apartment seen in the original trailer. It is also possible to access a small market in front of the apartment, where we can interact with vendors and buy health. Our bedroom is fully customizable; At this time the player can equip a weapon while reviewing his statistics. We can even go to the garage to get on the asphalt of Night City, solved with a camera system that immediately reminds us of the original Grand Theft Auto.

Bearly Regal is the same user who months ago had done the same with another of the big names in the market, Death Stranding. However, at least in the case of its retrofuturist creation, It is not finished yet, so that no other user can interact with the created world.

Remember that Dreams has already passed its gold phase and is ready for launch next February 14 after almost a year in early access. Minas Tirith, a career of Wipeout and Final Fantasy VII are just some examples of the possibilities of the editor in the hands of avid players in the field.

