A tweet allows you to call a disturbing phone number

The new season of the horror anthology series will make its appearance shortly in Netflix catalog: after the conclusion of the shooting of The Haunting of Bly Manor, a tweet shared by the official account allows you to get in touch with the protagonists of the series.

At the bottom of the news you can find the message shared by the official account of The Haunting of Bly Manor, in which there is an advertisement for a job offer: a couple is looking for a nanny to go to live in a house in the heart of the English countryside, to look after two children. Along with this information is a phone number, which fans immediately decided to call. To answer is the family answering machine, in fact, you can hear a child say these words: “Hi, you called the Wingrave family at Bly Manor. We’re not home right now, but if you’re calling for the nanny position, Uncle Henry will be interviewing in five days. It will be great, we can’t wait to meet you!“The message ends with a disturbing melody sung by the child.

If you want to try to hear the voicemail, all you have to do is call the number in the tweet. The series will do his debut during the autumn, in the meantime we point out this interesting interview with the creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor.