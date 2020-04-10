a transition adventure from the Disney + series in which only the beginning and the end shine

Share it:

Manda The Mandalorian ’has already passed the end of its first season on Disney + and it seems that the protagonist's enemies do not stop growing. The first test of it we have with the spectacular start of 'The gunman' including a space chase in which the series once again showcases the generous means at its disposal.

Eye there spoilers for the series so far from here

However, this new example of Mando's ingenuity to get out of difficult situations is still the excuse to force him to accept a new mission: a bounty hunter on his first mission to gain a Guild spot. That same one that our protagonist recently betrayed to save our beloved Baby Yoda …

Of more less

‘The Mandalorian’ had played quite a bit in recent episodes with equals to the protagonist, be it the rest of Mandalorians in ‘El Pecado’ or Cara dune in ‘Sanctuary’, but here the roles are reversed – it is worth that in the third episode there was a start of a brawl, but it did not go further – and they force him to hunt down someone with enough skills to end him in any carelessness.

It is clear that this threat is going to grow episode by episode, but in ‘El pistolero’ there is still time for some relaxation and approaching it all as a new mission. In fact, the chapter even allows itself the luxury of leaving behind Baby Yoda, but not before a few more minutes dedicated to how cute he is -and a bit also those droids from the Tatooine repair shop-, although there the series leaves us an image to remember with those impaled imperial soldier helmets.

This is when ‘El pistolero’ really kicks off, perhaps the least challenging adventure yet. That great threat that supposedly represented Fennec Shand it is not transmitted on the screen with sufficient intensity. It is worth that there are a couple of moments when you play with the idea that you are going to kill Mando, but you never feel that feeling of imminent danger to achieve the desired effect.

Lights and shadows of ‘El pistolero’

A little more space would have been necessary there, and it's a shame, since Ming-Na Wen She is very compelling on paper and deserved a little more screen time to explore the possibilities of the character. By transferring the threat from him to the protagonist's partner, we lost, because it is then when it becomes clear that ‘The Gunman ’is the closest thing to a transition episode we have had so far in‘ The Mandalorian ’.

In fact, we could almost talk about a pause to refuel, the only thing in this case is to fix the flaws in the ship. There the appearance of Amy Sedaris, but ends up subtracting from the main plot, although perhaps it is more fair to say that they could have been more generous with the footage to reinforce that point. We would still be able to talk about "filling”-The first time in the entire series that this concept has crossed my mind-, but surely we would have enjoyed it more.

And is that in the end The best thing about the episode is that initial chase and the cliffhanger with which they leave us wanting more.. It is still a fairly simple resource to introduce a new enemy for our protagonist, but it is well presented and it does not take more for us to be curious about the inevitable encounter with our protagonist.