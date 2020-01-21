A trailer with Godfall gameplay for PS5 is filtered

Share it:

Filtering images of a movie through filming, or release dates of games through stores is very common. However, what does not usually happen every day, is that the trailer of a title is filtered before its official publication by the company involved. Well, that's what happened today with Godfall, game that will be part of the initial PS5 catalog. In addition, the video in question comes with gameplay included. You can see it below.

[Godfall] [Video] – Full Internal Early 2019 Teaser. Metacritic Journos Scores are a Joke, No this Teaser does not Represent the End Quality. Remember "Get woke go broke" from r / PS4

As you have appreciated, the trailer has been leaked through Reddit. And in addition, it has shown us not only the graphics that the game will have, but also how its playability will be. The trailer makes it clear that what we see "does not reflect the final quality of the game", but it does allow us to get an idea of ​​the type of games that we will see in the initial cycle of the next generation of consoles.

Probably the most notable of all is the use of lighting, where Ray Tracing could be used. Remember, in any case, that this title of Gearbox and Counterplay Games will be a slasher looter. That is, a third-person action game that will invite us to fight and explore in your world in order to get objects and equipment that allow us to access more complicated challenges.

The game, which will also arrive on PC, will be launched at the end of this year 2020, coinciding with the launch of PS5. At the moment it is unknown if it will be exclusive to Sony at the console level, or if it will also end up coming to Xbox Series X. What we do know, is that it will allow you to play both alone, and cooperatively with one or two friends.

