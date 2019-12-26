A trailer reveals the best-selling indies on Nintendo Switch in 2019; themed discounts in the USA

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nintendo Switch has always been fertile ground for the most disparate independent productions, and to celebrate the end of 2019 the Kyoto house has well thought of revealing which were the best-selling indies on the hybrid during the year that is heading towards its conclusion.

The trailer packaged for the occasion reveals that the most purchased games ever were Cuphead, Blasphemous, Downwell, Katana Zero, My Friend Pedro, Slay the Spire, Wargroove, Untitled Goose Game, Castle Crashers Remastered, Terraria, Baba is You , Unravel Two, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Torchlight II and Ori and the Blind Forest. Find the movie at the beginning of the news, enjoy!

Which of these games did you buy and play during this year? We point out that all the aforementioned titles are protagonists of a promotion on the US Nintendo eShop, where they are offered with discounts that reach 40%. The offers will run until December 28, however, as we write to you, they are not available on the Italian store and we don't know if they will be proposed in the next few days. Fortunately, we can console ourselves with the Nintendo Switch eShop Christmas Offers.