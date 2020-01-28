a touching and prodigious initiatory drama

Share it:

In a moment of ‘We only have to dance’, the protagonist’s hard teacher says that Georgian dance not only is it turns and muscle but "the spirit of the nation"At this time, the game that takes the work to expose ** the relationship between art culture and that of citizens ** is coded, revealing the framework of a nation with zero tolerance for homosexuality. The concept of purity also appears in the lessons.

A purity and masculinity It must be expressed with body language. Among other demands, the dance requires an excellent physical condition, but, nevertheless, and not by chance, the film shows some students who smoke and drink excessively and tend to spend the night and get spliced ​​to rehearsals, youth transgressions that they never seem as serious as femininity in movements, since Georgian society is a militant heterosexual.

The principal's parents Levan Akin they are Georgians and this one was in Tbilisi Many times while growing up. When the participants of a small gay pride parade in 2013 were savagely attacked by large crowds encouraged by the Orthodox Church, he decided to deepen the situation of these people. I might not have considered it, but in the 2018 demonstrations there were up to 20,000 people dancing in the street, turning dance into a political act.

Georgia, dance and institutional homophobia

The archetypal initiation story Akin's account focuses on Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani), a very ambitious dancer who seeks to achieve excellence "by all means", the style of Miles Teller in ‘Whiplash’ (2014). Unlike what it may seem to the naked eye, traditional dance in Georgia is a form of hypermasculine expression, which revolves on stiffness and strength. Like David (Kakha Gogidze), Merab's severe and aggressive tutor reminds his students: "there is no room for weakness in Georgian dance".

Merab's problem is that he is not as masculine as his companions, and its femininity, by extension, is perceived as fragility. In these a new dancer arrives and exploits his true sexual nature, despite being “dating” with Mary, his dance partner since he was 10 years old. The way in which all this happens is as delicate and organic as that of ‘Call me by Your Name’ (2017) but, with all due respect for Guadagnino's film, in ‘We only have to dance ’is much more credible and meaningful.

Far from telling us a simple story of love and sexual flowering, Merab's environment is so well placed and arranged in the film that emotional immersion is absolute, Akin tells the story with a strong sense of authenticity, both in lively rehearsal sessions and on party nights. Each scene works alongside the previous one to build a solid picture of a society in which male and female roles are strongly defined, and any variation is unacceptable.

A prodigious tale of love and destiny

The story of Saza, a dancer who was "taken out of the closet" and sent to a monastery, to end up doing the street, makes clear the vital perspective of accepting oneself in the country, and that mental restriction enters cdirect conflict for the irrational joy of first love, with which Maleb's fight against himself implies a great variety of layers. To the dramatic crux of destino of gay men like him in Georgia the lack of professional perspective is united within a very hard world such as dance.

The disappointments, discoveries, effort, love, sex, friendship, family. Everything in ‘Only dance left’Is in full bloom and explodes in a cluster of devastating and precious emotional eddies that end with a lyrical physical expression that unites the plastic beauty of the particular Georgian style with Merab's expression that only we understand in all its dimension. A minimalist, cathartic and bittersweet climax which rounds a film that find the prodigious in its simplicity.

Unlike the bourgeois romantic fairy tale, and something self-indulgent, of ‘Call Me by Your name’—With everything, a stylistically superior film—‘We only have to dance' is much more sincere, resounding and daring because of the location of history and the richness of meanings in each act, until almost becoming a revolutionary manifesto which denounces the homophobic hegemony of art itself that wants to embrace for the value of its art and not for its toxic and useless interpretation of tradition. A mandatory movie.