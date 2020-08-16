A Total War Saga Troy free on PC: more than 7.5 million users have downloaded it

Share it:

The success of the A Total War Saga: Troy promotion was incredible, to the point of astonishing the development team itself. The title, given away in the first 24 hours of its release on the Epic Games store, has been redeemed more than a million times in the first hour and 7.5 million times throughout the day.

Being a game belonging to a niche genre, Creative Assembly he did not expect such a large number of adhesions. Such success cannot but have made the team happy, which hopes to find in these players new fans of the genre who will buy the brand's next games and, why not, recover the previous episodes.

Here are the words of Rob Bartholomew, chief product officer of the game:

"We were confident about the success of this initiative but we had not anticipated such a welcome. It was incredible to collaborate with Epic Games to give our product to all players at the launch. Now we can make sure that many new or old players can experience one of the experiences of this incredible series. We are really happy. "

The offer, which lasted only 24 hours, is no longer active and anyone who wants to add the game to their digital library can do so for the price of 49.99 euros exclusively on the Epic Games Store. In fact, we remind you that the Creative Assembly title will be an Epic temporal exclusive for a year and will therefore arrive on Steam not beforesummer 2021.