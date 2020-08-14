A Total War Saga Troy free on PC: limited time offer on the Epic Games Store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New chapter of the famous strategy series of Creative Assembly, Total War Saga: Troy is expected on the Epic Games Store and the platform celebrates its launch with a special promotion!

As already anticipated by the development team and Epic Games during the month of June, the PC user will be able to redeem the game completely Free as part of an interesting promotion. The latter will remain active for an extremely limited period of time, coinciding with the first 24 hours from the time of publication of A Total War Saga: Troy, expected in the course of today, Thursday 13th August. An offer therefore more than tempting, which is brought to the mind of the public by Creative Assembly, through the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news.

PC players active on the Epic Games Store will therefore be able to try their hand at free with the new chapter of the series. For the latter, the authors were inspired byIliad of Homer and in particular to the events of Trojan War. Trying to discern historical reality from myths and legends, A Total War Saga: Troy offers users the possibility to alternate phases of management of their Empire with combat phases to be conducted in real time.

For more details on the characteristics of the production, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich tried-and-tested A Total War Saga: Troy, edited by Daniele D'Orefice.