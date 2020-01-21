A total of 21 Studio Ghibli movies will arrive on Netflix

Share it:

Just a couple of weeks ago, the prestigious Studio Ghibli announced that it already works on two new films. And although not much is known about these projects or where they will be released, it was foreseeable to think about HBO Max in terms of streaming platforms (which has broadcasting rights). Nevertheless, Netflix He has just announced that 21 of the studio's films will reach his platform. And the first 7 will do it in a few days.

To be more specific, starting in February, we will get into the fantastic world of Studio Ghibli. In fact, it will be from the same day February 1, that the first 7 films of that total of 21 will arrive. The rest, it has not been announced when they will land on the platform.

On the other hand, the announcement has been made by Netflix through its official Twitter account. With a very curious message in addition, since it was written in Japanese (in the Spanish Netflix account), along with a video with images of the films. It was later answered with another message containing the official announcement and a "We are so excited that it has come out in Japanese.". You can see the message below.

As you will have seen in the video of the tweet, the small pieces of each movie are accompanied by the name of that movie. That way, we can expect the following titles to come to Netflix (as you will see, only 12 names appear, with another 9 to be revealed).

My Neighbor Totoro

Princess Mononoke

Pompoko

The Ambulant Castle

Whispers of the heart

The Chihiro VIaje

Arrietty and the World of Tiny

The Castle in the Sky

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

The Wind Rises

Nicky The Witch Apprentice

I put on the Cliff

