A total of 15 studios work at Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday the rumored Assassin's Creed Valhalla It became a reality after an extensive presentation in which the creation of the main art of the game was shown step by step.

For this new game at Ubisoft they seem to have given their all and up to 15 of their studies have put their part in its development. This is how they tell it on the Twitter profile of Ubisoft Montreal, the title's main development studio, where they appreciate the help of all their colleagues.

Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl! pic.twitter.com/hBPpFZKkrP – Ubisoft Montréal (@UbisoftMTL) April 29, 2020

This afternoon at 17:00 we will have the first official trailer for the game so that we can see a little more of the new setting and the characters that will tour it. It is quite possible that we will not see the game in motion yet considering the background of other previous presentations.

Part of what this game is had leaked in the past, when it was known as Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, before these rumors were denied although they have shown not to have missed the shot in relation to the Nordic setting and the Vikings as main protagonists.

Hopefully we will have a release date next to the first trailer and if nothing goes wrong, by the end of the year we may be sailing seas and exploring plains in a new Assassin's Creed that we will surely also see improved for new generation consoles given the proximity of its premiere.