Entertainment

A total of 15 studios work at Assassin's Creed Valhalla

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Yesterday the rumored Assassin's Creed Valhalla It became a reality after an extensive presentation in which the creation of the main art of the game was shown step by step.

For this new game at Ubisoft they seem to have given their all and up to 15 of their studies have put their part in its development. This is how they tell it on the Twitter profile of Ubisoft Montreal, the title's main development studio, where they appreciate the help of all their colleagues.

This afternoon at 17:00 we will have the first official trailer for the game so that we can see a little more of the new setting and the characters that will tour it. It is quite possible that we will not see the game in motion yet considering the background of other previous presentations.

Part of what this game is had leaked in the past, when it was known as Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, before these rumors were denied although they have shown not to have missed the shot in relation to the Nordic setting and the Vikings as main protagonists.

Hopefully we will have a release date next to the first trailer and if nothing goes wrong, by the end of the year we may be sailing seas and exploring plains in a new Assassin's Creed that we will surely also see improved for new generation consoles given the proximity of its premiere.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.