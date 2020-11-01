A thrilling marathon: 5 TV series to watch on Halloween

There are those who see it as a holiday with ancient origins, those who consider it a modern marketing gimmick. In both cases Halloween it is perceived as an opportunity to do something different from the usual, get out of one’s everyday life and leave room for the unexpected. In times of health emergency and with the new decree, getting together with friends to celebrate All Saints’ Eve can be complicated, but there are many other ways to honor the most disturbing holiday of the year, perhaps with some beautiful horror marathon!

Fan of carved pumpkins, “Trick or Treat?” or simply distressing themed entertainment products? Pay attention: here is a list of 5 TV series to watch on Halloween night!

1. Ratched

Psychiatric hospitals, serial killers, dark pasts …Ryan Murphy has already given us all these things in the long-running series American Horror Story, but has decided to bring them back to their audience in a new title. Ratched (here you can read the review of Ratched on Netflix), available on the streaming platform from 18 September 2020, is the prequel of the film with Jack Nicholson Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest. Just as the 1975 feature film shows the difficult conditions within many psychiatric facilities in the 1960s, the series also represents a grim analysis of how mental disorders were treated clinically, with a particular focus on disturbing atmospheres typical of Murphy’s works.

The protagonist of Ratched is the nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson), an important character in Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest, a woman with a complex personality, sometimes ruthless and sometimes compassionate with the patients she is called to take care of. For fans of the horror genre this series can represent great viewing for Halloween night.

We are not faced with ghost stories, monsters or supernatural situations, but a reality (although it is not always narrated with realistic tones, in full Murphy style) that manages to arouse in the viewer a strong disturbance, among medical practices so controversial that being cruel, perversion and personal trauma. All in strong contrast with the bright colors of the photograph.

2. Servant

From the streaming giant Netflix we move on to a platform less rich in content, but still capable of giving many pearls. Apple TV + since its inception has managed to stand out for the quality of its titles. Between these Servant it can be an excellent viewing advice to celebrate All Saints’ Eve with a little healthy restlessness.

Created by the horror genius of M. Night Shyamalan, tells the story of the Turners, Dorothy and Sean (Lauren Ambrose e Toby Kebbell). After losing their son, little Jericho, the couple used a reborn doll to overcome grief, which destabilized the woman above all. Dorothy is convinced that the doll is alive and that it is Jericho, so she hires a babysitter to take care of it. Thus enters the life of the Turners the strange Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), a reserved young man who seems to hide many secrets.

Shyamalan’s talent for the horror genre, especially appreciated in Sixth Sense, it seems not to be expressed at its best here. Servant and in any case a series that makes disquiet its signature, as we understand that reality is different from how it initially appeared. Made of reversals, twists and distressing situations, the Apple show is a slow-paced production, but capable of keeping the viewer on their toes as they try to figure out where Shyamalan is headed.

Here is the review of Servant Season 1.

3. NOS4A2

If you are looking for an original and not obvious series, NOS4A2 can be a good title for Halloween night. Based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill, NOS4A2 it is special precisely because it gives a touch of horror to the magic of the Christmas holidays. After a decent first season uploaded to Prime in 2019, season two hits the platform in an even more disturbing guise. The series tells the story of young Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), who one day discovers the plans of an evil entity who kidnaps children to feed on their souls. Endowed with supernatural abilities, Vic is the only one able to track down this creature – the creepy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) – to save the kidnapped children.

While not distressing with real fright, NOS4A2 gives a good dose of disturbance over the course of its two seasons. The presence of a charismatic and scary villain, the terrible fate that awaits the kidnapped children and taken to the enchanted land of Christmasland, and the nightmare situations created by Joe Hill in his novel and re-proposed in the TV series, help to keep the viewer glued to the screen, involvement also ensured by the inclusion of delicate issues such as the complex parenting relationship. sons, the leitmotif of both seasons. Read our NOS4A2 Season 1 review here!

4. American Horror Story



Talking about horror in recent years is impossible without mentioning American Horror Story. Despite its ups and downs, the anthological TV series by Ryan Murphy it’s quirky enough to make a good title for a Halloween marathon, especially if you love non-canonical stories of terror. In nine years and in as many seasons not always successful, Murphy has managed to create an iconic imaginary, also thanks to the involvement of the same faces for the interpretation of different characters in each season.

From the grotesque to the disturbing, from the frightening to the moving, American Horror Story offers a wide range of emotions, thus managing to satisfy fans of many horror subgenres. Do you like ghost stories set in old haunted houses? You can spend the Halloween evening in the company of the first season, Murder House. If you prefer the scary psychiatric hospitals you can count on the scary instead Asylum, while Coven it is perfect if you are fond of witchcraft. While waiting for the entire series to be uploaded, you can enjoy the first five seasons on Amazon Prime Video!

5. The Haunting of Bly Manor



Sweet at the bottom, the Latins said, the best in the end! Impossible not to dedicate at least one item of this list to The Haunting of Bly Manor, recently made horror series (released on Netflix on October 9, 2020). Created by Mike Flanagan, Bly Manor the following season is considered The Haunting of Hill House, but the two series are not consequential and can be enjoyed independently of each other. What they have in common, however, are the ghost stories told in them, the magnificent realization and the distressing tone that keeps the viewer in tension in each episode.

As happened for Hill House, also Bly Manor it cannot be considered simply a ghost story. In fact, an apparently simple plot (which becomes complicated over the course of the episodes) is accompanied by profound themes, which give rise to a remarkable emotional involvement. In the series – inspired by Turn of the screw of Henry James, the young Dani (Victoria Pedretti) is hired as a governess at the British estate of Bly Manor. Distressed by recent trauma, Dani discovers that the manor hides disturbing secrets, involving all of its mysterious tenants.

Bly Manor can be enjoyed in one breath, not only for a rhythm and content that really manages to convey a subtle fear to the viewer, but also for a script that gets tangled episode after episode and for a narrative that almost touches the tones of the poem. For a Halloween full of tension and a few tears – as we have already said, this series is not only disturbing, but also very moving – Bly Manor is the perfect title, to be enjoyed strictly in soft lighting! For more information, find here the review of The Haunting of Bly Manor and the review of The Haunting of Hill House.