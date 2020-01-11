A thrilling battle will air in the next episode of Pokémon

Share it:

After the episode of Pokémon dedicated to Koharu, fans of the anime are eager to follow again the events of Ash and his group that will be aired during the episode number 12, of which we report the official synopsis.

There Galar region and its inhabitants are just some of the new elements that we will see during the season. The Twitter user @ arkeus88 shared the official synopsis of the episode on the social platform: "Professor Sakuragi gave Ash and Go tickets to the Pokémon World Championship final, the tournament that will decide the best coach. The two then head to the Galar region to see the clash for themselves".

So we discover that we can also witness the thrilling battle between Lance and Leon. Fans in particular are eager to find out what the skills of the champion in the region of Sword and Shield will be. As you could read in our previous news, the protagonist of Pokémon has become stronger and stronger, in the future it could therefore reach challenge the champion of Galar.

The new season of the anime is for now a Japanese exclusive, but given the great worldwide success of Pokémon we are sure that in the coming months we will be able to see it also in Italy.