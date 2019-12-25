Sports

A thief tried to escape the race … before a world champion athletic policeman!

December 25, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

This Monday night we met with Héctor González and Yago de Vega what happened last Friday in Seville with Sergio Repiso of protagonist.

Sergio is a national police officer and also an athlete specialized in the 4×400, modality in which he is world champion, European record and champion of Spain in the Master category.

What happened was that some individuals they robbed a person who had just taken out 3,000 euros at a cashier, a person who reported what happened to Sergio and other fellow police officers.

Thanks to the description they immediately found the thieves, who tried to run away. The bad fortune of one of them was that Sergio was the policeman who was on duty, which was very funny about everything that happened in El Larguero.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.