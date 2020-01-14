A Texan player saves the life of an English friend while they were playing online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Texan gamer, Give Lathora, literally saved the life of a seventeen-year-old clan mate residing in the United Kingdom. The boy had a crisis during a game session around 9:00 pm and thanks to Dia's reactivity he quickly received help.

The 21-year-old immediately noticed signs of suffering in her young friend and immediately called the emergency number for the city of Liverpool and alerted law enforcement. Dia knew Aidan's address, telephone number and other personal contact details, so the police arrived at the boy's home, where he found the parents unaware of everything busy watching TV on the first floor.

Once they got into the cases, the cops went up to the second floor where they found it Aidan unconscious and obviously in need of help. It is not clear what triggered this crisis, the young man suffers from Asperger syndrome and ADHD and last spring he had already been hospitalized for a similar problem.

The help of the Texan friend it was crucial to allow the rescuers to intervene in time, Aidan's parents thanked Dia for the help and interest shown in his son, as stated in the online newspaper Liverpool Echo.