a terrifying reflection of toxic relationships in suspense

Up to a point, the bad reputation that usually precedes the concepts of remake Y reboot, so in vogue in our times, is justified. As a general rule – and, as always, saving honorable exceptions – these types of productions are limited to parasitize ideas, reheating them and serving them again with the necessary minimum additions to attract the public to the halls.

However, the remake well understood is revealed as the perfect mechanism to give a face lift to great classic stories, adopting its premises and reformulating them under the prism of reality and the current socio-political context. A renewal exercise that allows exploring new readings based on what already exists.

The case of 'The invisible man' is an exemplary example of this. Starting from raising awareness of the issue arising from the rise of the #MeToo movement, Leigh Whannell has reconverted the original original novel by H. G. Wells into an unsettling portrait of toxic and abusive relationships that also reveals itself as a fantastic feature film in cinematographic terms.

The fear of emptiness

Focusing solely on his credits as a director, Whannell's filmography, despite being reduced and always revolving around genre cinema, stands out for the variety of his proposals. After exploring the horror of manual with his debut in 'Insidious: Chapter 3' and surrender to the action in code sci-fi with the magnificent 'Upgrade', the Australian has deviated from the obvious path in an 'invisible man' that drink more of the more classicist intrigue, typical of Alfred Hitchcock, than of the purest terror.

Despite having demonstrated its worth behind the cameras, it is surprising the director's good hand to handle, manage and dose the suspense. Supported by the equally lucid script – also by Whannell – the film allows the viewer the always satisfying luxury of going a small step ahead of the plot, turning his more than two hours of footage into a sigh.

This does not mean that, in general terms, 'The invisible man' is a predictable job. Although solve some scenes in a particularly convenient and obvious way to develop his narrative, the film keeps a good number of those under his sleeve unexpected turns that invite you to drown the occasional scream and that keep you stuck in the armchair, almost without blinking.

Although it fits more comfortably inside the thriller, the movie boasts levels of tension typical of the more traditional terror, articulated with an unusual elegance through a practical absence of jumpscares and always in favor of a very thorough planning. Whannell's smart game with the general plans and the voids feeds the fear of an imperceptible threat that aligns at times with the chilling 'The body' by Sidney J. Furie and who moves the restlessness out of the movie theater once the screening ends.

'The invisible man' is equally successful when, once burned all the containment cartridges, he turns to offer a show focused on action, with some set-pieces energetic – Some of them twinned in style with what we saw in 'Upgrade' – thanks to which Whannell reaffirms itself as a name to follow very, very closely, both inside and outside the genre.

But, beyond its great formal and narrative values, the great factor that elevates the last of Blumhouse Productions has a name and surnames, and those are none other than those of Elisabeth Moss. The Californian actress again shows off an extraordinary interpretive quality while confirming itself as the eternal sufferer and brings stunning credibility to her Cecilia Kass, harassed by one of the most abhorrent villains of recent years.

It's hard to believe that a simple plane of an empty chair can get to put the hair of the respectable as scarp, but 'The invisible man' has the necessary elements to achieve it: a sober and impeccable direction, a main action to frame and an underlying theme as crude as it is current that justifies itself rescue a classic versioned countless times and turn it into one of those remakes to remember.